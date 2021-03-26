Trains crash in southern Egypt, killing at least 32

Prime Minister Mustafa Madbouly’s office said he and five members of his cabinet would go to the scene.

President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi said he was monitoring the situation and that those responsible would receive “a deterrent punishment.”

“The pain that tears our hearts today cannot but make us more determined to end this type of disasters,” he wrote on his Facebook page.

Egypt’s rail system has a history of badly maintained equipment and mismanagement, and official figures said there were 1,793 train accidents in 2017.

In 2018, a passenger train derailed near the southern city of Aswan, injuring at least six people and prompting authorities to fire the chief of the country’s railways. The same year, el-Sissi said the government needed about 250 billion Egyptian pounds ($14.1 billion) to overhaul the rail system. Those remarks came a day after a passenger train collided with a cargo train, killing at least 12 people.

A year earlier, two passenger trains collided just outside Alexandria, killing 43. In 2016, at least 51 people were killed when two commuter trains collided near Cairo.

Egypt’s deadliest train crash was in 2002, when over 300 people were killed after fire broke out in a train traveling from Cairo to southern Egypt.

Egyptians look for remains of victims around mangled train carriages at the scene of a train accident in Sohag, Egypt, Friday, March 26, 2021. Egyptian officials say two trains collided in southern Egypt in the latest in a series of deadly accidents along Egypt's troubled rail system, which has been plagued by poor maintenance and management. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

