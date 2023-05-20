Trans girl misses Mississippi graduation after being told to dress like boy

The ACLU sued the district Thursday on behalf of the student and her parents after Harrison Central principal Kelly Fuller and school district superintendent Mitchell King told L.B. that she must follow the boys' clothing rules. Graduating boys are expected to wear white shirts and black slacks, while girls are expected to wear white dresses.

L.B. had selected a dress to wear with her cap and gown. The lawsuit said L.B. had worn dresses to classes and extracurricular events throughout high school, including to a prom last year, and she should not face discriminatory treatment during graduation.

King told L.B.'s mother that the teenager could not participate in the graduation ceremony unless L.B. wears "'pants, socks, and shoes, like a boy,'” according to the lawsuit.

Clark wrote in court papers Friday that taking part in a graduation ceremony is voluntary and not a constitutionally protected right for any student.