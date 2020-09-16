Transgender activist wins Delaware state senate primary

“I’m bringing my whole self to this race,” McBride told The Associated Press in an interview before Tuesday’s primary. “My identity is one part of who I am, but it’s just one part.”

“I would be legislating based not on my identity,” McBride added. “I would be legislating based on my values and on the needs of my constituents.”

McBride’s campaign has generated interest from around the country and more than $250,000 in donations, eclipsing fundraising totals even for candidates for statewide office in Delaware.

McBride’s priorities include paid family and medical leave for all workers, reducing costs and increasing competition in the health care industry, and strengthening public schools.

After serving as student body president at American University, McBride started in politics as a volunteer for Matt Denn during his successful 2004 campaign for attorney general. Denn and McBride’s father both worked at a Wilmington law firm known for its close ties to the Democratic Party establishment.

McBride later worked on the campaigns of former governor Jack Markell and former state attorney general Beau Biden.