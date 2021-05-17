dayton-daily-news logo
X

Trapped cat rescued from undercarriage of Isaac Yiadom's car

Nation & World | 38 minutes ago
Firefighters in Florida were called to rescue a cat — not from a tree but from the undercarriage of a car owned by New York Giants cornerback Isaac Yiadom

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Firefighters in Florida were called to rescue a cat — not out of a tree, but from the undercarriage of a car owned by New York Giants cornerback Isaac Yiadom, officials said.

Rescue workers responded to Yiadom's home Sunday morning, according to a Facebook post by the Fort Lauderdale Fire Department.

Firefighters jacked up the Maserati and partially disassembled the car to reach the small tabby, which was stuck above the rear differential. The cat didn't appear to be injured.

Yiadom was drafted by the Denver Broncos in 2018 and then traded to the Giants in September.

In Other News

© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top