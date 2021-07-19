Travel stocks slump, with airlines, cruises, hotels tumble

Shares of cruise lines fell to levels last seen before vaccines were available to Americans. Carnival and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings tumbled more than 5%, and Royal Caribbean was down more than 4%. The hotel sector was hammered too, and shares of Airbnb also slipped.

Airlines say domestic leisure travel is back to pre-pandemic levels, but international travel and business trips both remain sharply lower than in 2019. That is especially bad for American, United and Delta, which get a sizeable chunk of revenue from international and business travel.

Airlines are frustrated that restrictions on international travel haven’t been relaxed more quickly. The rise in coronavirus infections — the U.S. daily rate of new reported cases has more than doubled over the past two weeks, and the World Health Organization says the delta variant is causing cases and deaths from COVID-19 to rise worldwide after a period of decline — could delay moves to make travel easier.

After massive losses last year, airlines are doing better, with more Americans booking flights. Delta reported a second-quarter profit last week, thanks to federal pandemic relief. United, American and Southwest report results this week.