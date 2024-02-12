Travis Kelce brings home the hardware, holds up 'end of the bargain' with Taylor Swift

One play after Kelce's reception put the Chiefs on the 3-yard line, Patrick Mahomes found Mecole Hardman alone in the end zone for the winning TD, in the process helping Kelce keep his promise while sending Swift and everyone in her suite into a celebratory frenzy.

One night after Swift earned her fourth career Grammy for album of the year last week, Kelce said he told her he’d “have to hold up my end of the bargain and bring home some hardware, too.”

Swift flew halfway around the world to watch her boyfriend, who also said during NFL's opening night on Monday, "I want this one more than I've ever wanted a Super Bowl before in my life."

After the game, Kelce said it's on to the next feat.

“Well, you know the goal has always been to get three,” he said. “But we couldn’t get here without getting that two, and having that target on our back all year. ... How about that. We get a chance to do it three times in a row.”

Kelce's vibe at the end of the game was an emphatic change after he bumped Andy Reid on the sideline, knocking the 65-year-old Kansas City coach a few steps back after teammate Isiah Pacheco fumbled inside the red zone during the second quarter.

Kelce ran over to Reid and screamed at him after the fumble. CBS reported that Kelce was angry that he wasn’t on the field for the play and yelled at Reid to keep him in the game.

“You guys saw that?” Kelce said. “I’m going to keep it between us unless my mic’d up tells the world. I was just telling him how much I loved him.”

This was the second sideline incident involving Kelce and Reid this season. During a game against the Raiders on Christmas Day, an angry Kelce spiked his helmet on the sideline, and when a staff member tried to hand it back to the tight end so that he could take the field, Reid grabbed the helmet and refused to give it back.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP