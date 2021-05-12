Treasure trove of rock memorabilia includes Kurt Cobain hair

Six strands of blonde hair from the grunge rock icon are part of a series of Nirvana offerings that also includes a Cobain amp and a rare group-signed blue Stratocaster-style guitar. The hair was cut by a friend in 1989 and the minimum bid is $2,500.

The Marshall amp has “Kurt” written faintly in the top right corner and was used by Nirvana during the '90s, as well as while the band filmed its “Live and Loud” video. It was later used by Hole and OPM after Cobain’s death. The minimum bid is $15,000. (A guitar Cobain used for his MTV Unplugged show recently sold for $6 million).