Treasury Department creates office to oversee virus relief

In a separate report Wednesday, Treasury said that another 2 million relief payments with a value of more than $3.4 billion have been disbursed over the past week.

That brings the total payments made since March 12 to 159 million with a value of more than $376 billion. These individual payments total up to $1,400 per person, with the large bulk of the money coming in the form of direct bank deposits made by the IRS.

The new Treasury office will be led by Jacob Leibenluft, who was designated as Treasury’s chief recovery officer. He will work closely with Gene Sperling, named by Biden as White House coordinator for the government’s rescue efforts.

Treasury officials said the new office will oversee a number of relief programs dealing with such areas as state and local government support, emergency rental assistance, support for homeowners to meet mortgage payments, support for small businesses and loans for airlines and national security industries.

Those seeking more information can email OfficeOfRecoveryPrograms@treasury.gov.