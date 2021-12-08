Treasury proposes new disclosure rule to fight corruption

Shell companies have been used to mask people’s identities in ways that can enable illegal activities, causing the federal government to seek greater transparency as part of last year’s Anti-Money Laundering Act. The Treasury Department estimates that the average costs of compliance will be roughly $50 for companies.

The proposal will “help close the loopholes that undermine U.S. national security, bolster economic fairness, and protect the integrity of our financial system,” Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in a statement.