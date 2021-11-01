Treasury says plans to borrow $1.02 trillion this quarter

Yellen, in a letter to congressional leaders in mid-October, said the increase in the debt limit “provides only a temporary reprieve.”

Treasury officials said the borrowing plans they laid out Monday were contingent on Congress dealing with the debt limit before Yellen runs out of maneuvering room to use extraordinary measures to avoid defaulting on the nation's debt. Yellen has warned that a debt default would be catastrophic and would likely push the country into a recession.

The current borrowing limit stands at $28.88 trillion after the $480 billion increase approved by Congress last month. The debt subject to that limit is currently $25 million below the limit. But Yellen can use a variety of bookkeeping maneuvers to remove investments from various government employee pension funds to allow for further borrowing for a limited period of time.

When the debt limit impasse is resolved, Treasury is required to replace any investments removed from the pension funds with any lost interest.