Treasury to launch education effort for relief package

Treasury officials detailed how the IRS will establish an on-line portal for taxpayers to update their relevant tax data to obtain the expanded child tax credits, such as notifying the government of the birth of a child in 2021. These updates will allow the IRS to make mid-year payment adjustments.

“In addition to this online tool, the Treasury Department and IRS will will carry out a sweeping public awareness campaign ... to reach all Americans who may be eligible for this financial assistance,” a Treasury fact sheet said in reference to the expanded child tax credits.

On Wednesday, Treasury said in the first week since Biden signed the $1.9 trillion relief package into law, officials have disbursed 90 million in economic impact payments totaling $242 billion. The bulk of those payments were made by the IRS as direct deposits into bank accounts.

After signing the bill last week, Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris made the first stops on what will be a nationwide tour by administration officials aimed at highlighting the benefits of the new relief package.