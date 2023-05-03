Trevor Bauer picks up 4-1 victory in debut with Yokohama

Bauer’s first game has been long awaited in Yokohama, which has not won the Japanese season championship since 1998. Bauer is expected to deliver with the team now leading the Central League.

Osaka club Orix leads the Pacific League.

Yokohama signed Bauer for a reported $4 million, and he also gets millions more in termination pay from the Dodgers.

Billboards all over town announced his arrival, including a seven-story poster that went up Wednesday on the side of a Yokohama department store.

Bauer arrives with a baseball pedigree as the 2020 Cy Young Award winner, and also claims of sexual assault and domestic violence that have kept him out of playing in the majors for almost two years.

Bauer was released by the Los Angeles Dodgers this year after an arbitrator reduced his 324-game suspension to 194 games for violating the domestic violence and sexual assault policy of MLB and the players’ association.

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred suspended Bauer in April of last year after a San Diego woman said he beat and sexually abused her in 2021. Bauer disputed her claims and said everything that happened between them was consensual.

He was never charged with a crime and a California judge found the woman’s claims “materially misleading.”

Bauer could have joined any MLB team for this season, but no teams wanted him — or if they did, they didn’t sign him.

His debut came after three appearances with Yokohama's farm clubs, where he had 17 strikeouts in 16 innings with a 2.25 ERA.

Japanese fans have welcomed him, women have not organized to protest his presence, and he's being given the benefit of the doubt.

Yokohama fan Shohei Horikawa stood inside Yokohama's stadium and summed up what many Japanese feel.

“I know he had some issues in the past, but he was not convicted,” Horikawa said, wearing a Bauer No. 96 jersey. “I want him to reset himself in Japan without any prejudice and to do his best.”

