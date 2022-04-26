Trial of 3 ex-officers in Floyd death won't be livestreamed

Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill, who cited the threat of COVID-19 to allow livestreaming of last year's murder trial of Derek Chauvin in Floyd's death, said in his order that the pandemic has receded to the point that he cannot override the other three officers' objections to live audiovisual coverage.

The trial for former Officers Tou Thao, Thomas Lane and J. Alexander Kueng is set to begin with motions on June 13. Jury selection begins June 14 with opening statements set for July 5. Cahill said he expects the evidence phase to take four or five weeks, meaning the trial could last into early August.