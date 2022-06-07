Trial resumes of suspects in slaying of Dutch crime reporter

De Vries' son and daughter are expected to make victim impact statements to the Amsterdam District Court later Tuesday. Lawyers for the suspects are scheduled to speak at a separate hearing next week, Judges are scheduled to deliver verdicts July 14.

De Vries made his name as a crime journalist who reported on and wrote a bestselling book about the 1983 kidnapping of beer magnate Freddy Heineken. Later in his career he campaigned tirelessly to resolve cold cases. Before his shooting, De Vries had been an adviser and confidant for a witness in the trial of the alleged leader and other members of a crime gang that police described as an “oiled killing machine.”

The suspected gangland leader, Ridouan Taghi, was extradited to the Netherlands from Dubai, United Arab Emirates, in 2019 and is currently standing trial.

____

Associated Press writer Mike Corder in The Hague, Netherlands, contributed.

FILE - Dutch crime reporter Peter R. de Vries arrives for a live TV show in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Thursday Jan. 31, 2008. The trial with the suspects accused of killing Dutch investigative journalist Peter R. de Vries was scheduled to start in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Thursday, Jan. 31, 2008. De Vries, a renowned Dutch crime reporter was shot in a brazen attack in Amsterdam, and died Thursday July 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong, File)

FILE - A photo and floral tributes mark the spot where journalist Peter R. de Vries was shot in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Thursday, July 8, 2021. The trial with the suspects accused of killing Dutch investigative journalist Peter R. de Vries resumed in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Monday, June, 7, 2022. De Vries, a renowned Dutch crime reporter was shot in a brazen attack in Amsterdam, and died Thursday July 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong, File)

Camera crews wait outside the court where the trial with the suspects accused of killing Dutch investigative journalist Peter R. de Vries started in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Tuesday, June 7, 2022. In the evening of July 6 2021, de Vries was shot in the head after leaving the television studio of RTL Boulevard in the capital where he had appeared as a guest. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

Lawyers for the alleged shooter Delano G., Ronald van der Horst, left, en Anique Slijters, arrive at the court where the trial with the suspects accused of killing Dutch investigative journalist Peter R. de Vries resumed in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Tuesday, June 7, 2022. In the evening of July 6, 2021, de Vries was shot in the head after leaving the television studio of RTL Boulevard in the capital where he had appeared as a guest. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

An undercover police vehicle arrives at the court where the trial with the suspects accused of killing Dutch investigative journalist Peter R. de Vries resumed in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Tuesday, June 7, 2022. In the evening of July 6, 2021, de Vries was shot in the head after leaving the television studio of RTL Boulevard in the capital where he had appeared as a guest. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

Camera crews wait outside the court where the trial with the suspects accused of killing Dutch investigative journalist Peter R. de Vries resumed in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Tuesday, June 7, 2022. In the evening of July 6 2021, de Vries was shot in the head after leaving the television studio of RTL Boulevard in the capital where he had appeared as a guest. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

An undercover police vehicle arrives at the court where the trial with the suspects accused of killing Dutch investigative journalist Peter R. de Vries resumed in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Tuesday, June 7, 2022. In the evening of July 6, 2021, de Vries was shot in the head after leaving the television studio of RTL Boulevard in the capital where he had appeared as a guest. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

Ayse Cimen, lawyer for the alleged driver of the getaway car Kamil E., arrives at the court where the trial with the suspects accused of killing Dutch investigative journalist Peter R. de Vries resumed in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Tuesday, June 7, 2022. In the evening of July 6, 2021, de Vries was shot in the head after leaving the television studio of RTL Boulevard in the capital where he had appeared as a guest. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)