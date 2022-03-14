Trial set to consider approval of Boy Scouts bankruptcy plan

The troop-sponsoring organizations and settling insurers also would be released from further liability in exchange for their contributions.

All told, the compensation fund would total more than $2.6 billion, which would be the largest aggregate sexual abuse settlement in U.S. history. The average recovery per claimant, however, would be significantly less than in other settlements of sex abuse scandals involving large numbers of victims. The University of Southern California, for example, agreed last year to an $852 million settlement with more than 700 women who accused a longtime campus gynecologist of sexual abuse.

The BSA’s plan faces objections from several opponents, including the bankruptcy trustee, who acts as a watchdog in such cases to ensure compliance with U.S. bankruptcy code.

Opponents argue, among other things, that the proposed liability releases for non-debtor third parties — including local BSA councils, insurers and troop-sponsoring organizations — violate the due process rights of abuse claimants and are not authorized under the bankruptcy code.

Several insurers that have not settled maintain the procedures for distributing funds to abuse claimants violate the insurers’ rights under policies they issued and would allow payment of claims that would not win damages in civil lawsuits.

The trial comes just over a month after the Boy Scouts announced a settlement with the official abuse claimants committee in the case. The committee was appointed by the U.S. bankruptcy trustee to represent the best interests of all sexual abuse survivors.

The official committee had long maintained that the BSA’s plan to compensate abuse victims was “grossly unfair,” but said last month that it had won important concessions in lengthy negotiations with the BSA and other parties.

The revised plan, for example, provides abuse claimants the ability to sue insurance companies and local troop-sponsoring organizations, such as churches and civic groups, that do not enter into settlements within one year of the reorganization plan taking effect. It also includes enhanced child protection measures for Boy Scouts going forward and provisions to ensure independent governance of the compensation fund.

A previous version of the BSA’s plan garnered support from about 73.5% of 53,596 claimants who voted on it. The judge allowed a second round of voting, which ended last Monday, so claimants could consider the plan changes. Those results showed 56,536 claimants submitted ballots, with 85.7% voting to accept the plan.