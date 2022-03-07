Trial over police force in George Floyd protests starts

The lawsuit in the trial that began Monday seeks unspecified financial damages and asks for a declaration that Denver officials that police violated protesters’ constitutional rights, including their First Amendment right to protest. It also seeks an order for the city to change how officers deals with protesters.

In his opening remarks, Macdonald described a protesting dental student who was pepper sprayed in the face without warning while he said he was attempting to de-escalate tensions. He cited the case of a lawyer who was was filming police and protesters was shot in the leg with a pepper ball as she crossed the street near the state Capitol.

He also said police fired pepper balls at two women standing outside their home near the protest. That incident happened within an hour of the women and their neighbors cursing at police driving down the street and telling them to get out of their neighborhood.

Jordan said the officer who shot the pepper balls at the lawyer crossing the street, Elisabeth Epps, believed she was blocking traffic and was trying to get her out of the street.

She urged jurors to consider the totality of the circumstances that police were facing as they examine the evidence in the trial, which includes a voluminous amount of video from police body cameras and surveillance video.

Aggressive responses from police to people protesting police brutality nationally have led to financial settlements, the departures of police chiefs and criminal charges.

In Austin, Texas, officials have agreed to pay over $13 million to people injured in protests in May 2020 and 19 officers have been indicted for their actions against protesters. Last month, two police officers in Dallas accused of injuring protesters after firing less lethal munitions were charged.

However, in 2021, a federal judge dismissed most of the claims filed by activists and civil liberties groups over the forcible removal of protesters by police before then-President Donald Trump walked to a church near the White House for a photo op.

Caption File — Denver Police use tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse a protest outside the State Capitol over the death of George Floyd, a handcuffed black man who died in police custody in Minneapolis, in this file photograph taken Thursday, May 28, 2020, in Denver. A civil lawsuit accusing Denver Police Department of using indiscriminate force against people protesting the killing of Floyd is set to go on trial Monday, March 7, 2022, in federal court. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File) Credit: David Zalubowski

Caption File — Tear gas fills the air after Denver Police fired canisters during a protest outside the State Capitol over the death of George Floyd, in this file photograph taken on Saturday, May 30, 2020, in Denver. A civil lawsuit accusing the Denver Police Department of using indiscriminate force against people protesting the killing of George Floyd is set to go on trial Monday, March 7, 2022, in federal court. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File) Credit: David Zalubowski

Caption File — Denver Police fire tear gas canisters during a protest outside the State Capitol over the death of George Floyd, in this file photograph taken on Saturday, May 30, 2020, in Denver. A civil lawsuit accusing the Denver Police Department of using indiscriminate force against people protesting the killing of Floyd is set to go on trial Monday, March 7, 2022, in federal court. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File) Credit: David Zalubowski