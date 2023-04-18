Tribeca sets lineup with docs on Stan Lee, Dan Rather

Some 109 feature films, including 93 world premieres, will be screened at the 22nd Tribeca Film Festival. The festival runs June 7-18.

Many of those include movies directed by notable actors. Peretti, the “Brooklyn Nine-Nine" star, will premiere “First Time Female Director," in which she stars alongside Amy Poehler. Duchovny will debut his “Bucky F—-ing Dent." Shannon will screen his “Eric LaRue," starring Judy Greer and Alexander Skarsgård. Also playing at Tribeca are John Slattery's “Maggie Moore(s)” and co-directors Lily Rabe and Hamish Linklater's “Downtown Owl,” a Chuck Klosterman adaptation.