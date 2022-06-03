Triplett shoots 63 to take PGA Tour Champions lead in Iowa

“Steve Stricker gave me the lesson that he’s been giving me ever since we played in the Shark Shootout together.” Kelly said. “I don’t know? For some reason that setup clicked for the way that I’m right now putting.

"That setup that he’s always wanted me in just felt awesome and I could line it up. I’ve never been able to line it up before. I could line it up, I could stroke it down the line and it had such a great roll, so much better. It’s the way I used to putt. I know I’m a great putter, but I haven’t been putting well.”

Said Stricker: “I’ve been around Jerry a long time and I’ve seen his tendencies with his putting. I know he’s been struggling and he asked a couple questions and I just gave him really a 20-minute or a half-hour little checkup, really.”

Stricker closed with a birdie for a 69 a week after having to withdraw from the Senior PGA Championship because of a positive COVID-19 test result. He won the senior major in Alabama in his previous start.

“This is my first time here, so it’s a lot to get used to,” Stricker said. “The course is tricky. Thre’s a lot of blind shots, so I kind of found myself kind of learning as I went around again today. ”

Tanigawa eagled the eighth on his back nine.

Bernhard Langer was at 66 with Stuart Appleby. The 64-year-old Langer played the back nine in 6-under 30.

Steven Alker, the Senior PGA winner Sunday in Michigan, was at 67 with Fred Couples, Alex Cejka and Rod Pampling. The 50-year-old Alker already has more than $1.8 million in earnings this year and has won four of his last 11 tournaments dating to the postseason a year ago.

Defending champion Stephen Ames opened with a 71.

