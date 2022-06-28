Trooper crawls into drainage pipe to rescue missing dog

“I said, ‘Oh my God, that’s Lilah!’” he recalled Tuesday.

Fuehrer, who lives near Binghamton, tried the get the weary and confused dog out but eventually called 911.

Rasaphone and his partner showed up within minutes. Rasaphone said he'd go into the pipe since he was the smallest of the three of them. Fuehrer estimates the pipe's diameter was under 2 feet (60 centimeters). He was able to pull Lilah out after Rasaphone emerged.

Fuehrer said he was grateful Rasaphone had the compassion and initiative to go nose-to-nose with his dog in a drainage pipe.

And he said Lilah is recovering nicely and out walking.

“Needless to say, I took her out on a leash," he said, "because I didn’t want any more escapades.”