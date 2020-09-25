Trooper quietly buried amid scrutiny over Black man's death

On Friday, mourners packed the New Chapel Hill Baptist Church where Hollingsworth had been a member, filling its parking lots to capacity on a misty and overcast day.

The services were closed to the public despite a major police presence that included contingency plans for snipers, drones and a SWAT team to respond to any large disturbance, according to a law enforcement official familiar with the plans who spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity.

The plans underscored the growing unrest in communities around the country where demonstrators have taken to the streets to protest racial injustice and the killing of Black people by police.

While no protests materialized around the funeral, activists planned a march to the Governor's Mansion later Friday in Baton Rouge “for all those affected by violence or death at the hands of law enforcement officers.”

Gov. John Bel Edwards was not in attendance at Friday’s ceremony, which included a State Police honor guard and escort for Hollingsworth, who served nearly three decades in law enforcement.

Unlike other trooper deaths, Hollingsworth’s was not announced internally by the agency’s superintendent, Col. Kevin Reeves.

“The Hollingsworth family has elected to have a private ceremony for family and friends and asks for privacy at this time,” said Lt. Nick Manale, a State Police spokesman. “Retired departmental personnel and active duty troopers who pass away in a non-line-of-duty death are afforded Honor Guard representation based on the requests of the family.”

An online fundraiser for the trooper’s family said Hollingsworth would be remembered for his “quick, contagious smile and his dedication” to his schoolteacher wife of 21 years and their teenage son.

__

Mustian reported from New York

Troopers stand at ease with their hands folded, across from some of the family and friends that witnessed the burial services for Louisiana State Police Master Trooper Chris Hollingsworth, Friday, Sept. 25, 2020 in West Monroe, La. Hollingsworth was killed in a car crash hours after he was told he would be fired for his role in the in-custody death of a Black man. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis) Credit: Rogelio V. Solis Credit: Rogelio V. Solis

Ronald Greene smiles in an undated photo provided by his family. Officials told The Associated Press, federal authorities are investigating the death of Greene during what Louisiana State Police described as a struggle to take him into custody following a rural police chase last year. The death of the 49-year-old remains shrouded in secrecy because State Police have declined to release body-camera footage related to the May 2019 chase north of Monroe, La. (Courtesy of the Greene family via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Troopers of the Louisiana State Police gather at the burial site of Master Trooper Chris Hollingsworth, Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, in West Monroe, La. Hollingsworth, killed in a car crash hours after he was told he would be fired for his role in the death of a Black man, was buried with honors Friday at a ceremony that authorities sought to keep secret out of concerns it would attract a mass protest. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis) Credit: Rogelio V. Solis Credit: Rogelio V. Solis

Members of a Louisiana State Police honor guard conclude their practice of folding an American flag to be presented to the family of Master Trooper Chris Hollingsworth during burial services, Friday, Sept. 25, 2020 in West Monroe, La. Hollingsworth, killed in a car crash hours after he was told he would be fired for his role in the death of a Black man, was buried with honors Friday at a ceremony that authorities sought to keep secret out of concerns it would attract a mass protest. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis) Credit: Rogelio V. Solis Credit: Rogelio V. Solis

This undated photo provided by his family in September 2020 shows Ronald Greene. Authorities initially said Greene died in May 2019 after crashing his vehicle into a tree following a high-speed chase in rural northern Louisiana that began over an unspecified traffic violation. But Greene’s family alleges troopers used excessive force and “brutalized” him while taking him into custody. (Family photo via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

A black ribbon is placed across the badge of a trooper with the Louisiana State Police at the funeral services for Master Trooper Chris Hollingsworth, Friday, Sept. 25, 2020 in West Monroe, La. Hollingsworth, killed in a car crash hours after he was told he would be fired for his role in the death of a Black man, was buried with honors Friday at a ceremony that authorities sought to keep secret out of concerns it would attract a mass protest. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis) Credit: Rogelio V. Solis Credit: Rogelio V. Solis

A heavy Louisiana State Police presence is seen at the New Chapel Hill Baptist Church during funeral services for Master Trooper Chris Hollingsworth, Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, in West Monroe, La. Hollingsworth, killed in a car crash hours after he was told he would be fired for his role in the death of a Black man, was buried with honors Friday at a ceremony that authorities sought to keep secret out of concerns it would attract a mass protest. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis) Credit: Rogelio V. Solis Credit: Rogelio V. Solis

Attendees of the funeral services for Louisiana State Police Master Trooper Chris Hollingsworth, walk past a suspended American flag, Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, in West Monroe, La. Hollingsworth, killed in a car crash hours after he was told he would be fired for his role in the death of a Black man, was buried with honors Friday at a ceremony that authorities sought to keep secret out of concerns it would attract a mass protest. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis) Credit: Rogelio V. Solis Credit: Rogelio V. Solis

Members of a Louisiana State Police honor guard conclude their practice of folding an American flag to be presented to the family of Master Trooper Chris Hollingsworth during burial services, Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, in West Monroe, La. Hollingsworth, killed in a car crash hours after he was told he would be fired for his role in the death of a Black man, was buried with honors Friday at a ceremony that authorities sought to keep secret out of concerns it would attract a mass protest. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis) Credit: Rogelio V. Solis Credit: Rogelio V. Solis

Motorcycles and helmets are ready to escort the hearse carrying the body of Louisiana State Police Master Trooper Chris Hollingsworth, to its burial site in West Monroe, La., Friday, Sept. 25, 2020. Hollingsworth, killed in a car crash hours after he was told he would be fired for his role in the death of a Black man, was buried with honors Friday at a ceremony that authorities sought to keep secret out of concerns it would attract a mass protest. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis) Credit: Rogelio V. Solis Credit: Rogelio V. Solis

This undated photo provided by his family in September 2020 shows Ronald Greene. Authorities initially said Greene died in May 2019 after crashing his vehicle into a tree following a high-speed chase in rural northern Louisiana that began over an unspecified traffic violation. But Greene’s family alleges troopers used excessive force and “brutalized” him while taking him into custody. (Family photo via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

EDS NOTE: GRAPHIC CONTENT - This undated photo provided by the family of Ronald Greene via the Baton Rouge chapter of the NAACP in September 2020 shows injuries on his body. Greene's family filed a federal wrongful death lawsuit in May 2020 alleging troopers "brutalized" Greene, used a stun gun on him three times and "left him beaten, bloodied and in cardiac arrest" before covering up his actual cause of death. Officials originally said his injuries were caused by the crash that ended a May 2019 police chase or an ensuing struggle with state troopers. (Family photo via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited