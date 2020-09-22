Trooper who faced firing in Black man's death dies in crash

State Police, despite growing pressure, have repeatedly declined to release body-camera footage and other records related to Greene’s arrest, citing the ongoing investigations.

Greene’s family called for “the immediate arrest of the remaining men responsible for this tragic and unnecessary death.”

“Trooper Hollingsworth’s family has the finality of knowing exactly how he died as their community mourns his loss,” said Lee Merritt, a prominent civil rights attorney representing the family. “The family of Ronald Greene, however, is still being denied the same finality by the State of Louisiana.”

Greene’s family has filed a federal wrongful-death lawsuit alleging troopers “brutalized” Greene, used a stun gun on him three times and “left him beaten, bloodied and in cardiac arrest” before covering up his actual cause of death.

The controversy deepened last week when Greene’s family released graphic photographs showing deep bruises and cuts to his face, and other photos showing his car with little damage. That raised questions about whether Greene received those injuries in a car crash — as authorities initially told his family — or when troopers arrested him.

State Police have said only that the 49-year-old Greene died “after resisting arrest and a struggle with troopers” who took him into custody. The agency opened an internal investigation into the case last month.

It was not immediately clear what impact Hollingsworth’s death would have on ongoing investigations. Hollingsworth was the only one of the six troopers involved who had been placed on leave. That came Sept. 9 — the same day the AP filed a records request for body camera footage of Greene’s arrest.

FILE - This undated file photo provided by his family in September 2020 shows Ronald A. Greene. A Louisiana state trooper has been critically injured in a single-vehicle crash hours after learning he faced firing for his role in the in-custody death of Greene in 2019. (Family photo via AP, File) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

EDS NOTE: GRAPHIC CONTENT - This undated photo provided by the family of Ronald Greene via the Baton Rouge chapter of the NAACP in September 2020 shows injuries on his body. Greene's family filed a federal wrongful death lawsuit in May 2020 alleging troopers "brutalized" Greene, used a stun gun on him three times and "left him beaten, bloodied and in cardiac arrest" before covering up his actual cause of death. Officials originally said his injuries were caused by the crash that ended a May 2019 police chase or an ensuing struggle with state troopers. (Family photo via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

