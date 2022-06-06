dayton-daily-news logo
Tropical Storm Alex lashes Bermuda area with wind, rain

Mileidy Erazo, 6, holds her dog Canelo as he swims in floodwater near her apartment in the Little Havana neighborhood of Miami, Saturday, June 4, 2022. (Daniel A. Varela/Miami Herald via AP)

Credit: Daniel A. Varela

Updated 44 minutes ago
Bermuda has shuttered schools, businesses and government agencies as Tropical Storm Alex brushed past the British overseas territory

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Bermuda shuttered its schools, businesses and government agencies as Tropical Storm Alex brushed past the British overseas territory on Monday after killing three people in Cuba and deluging parts of Florida.

The first named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season had grown to near hurricane force late Sunday, reaching 70 mph (110 kph), but weakened Monday as it raced past north of Bermuda.

In Florida it flooded streets and left drivers stranded in some cities over the weekend while in Cuba, it killed three people, damaged dozens of homes and knocked out electricity in some areas, authorities reported. .

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Alex maximum sustained winds of 60 mph (95 kph) and further weakening was expected by Tuesday. It was centered about 220 miles (355 kilometers) northeast of Bermuda by Monday afternoon and was moving to the east-northeast at a brisk 29 mph (46 kph).

Forecasters said it could drop 1 to 2 inches (25 to 50 mm) of rain and generate waves of up to 20 feet (6 meters). More than 800 customers already were without power, and at least three American Airlines flights were cancelled, authorities said.

Bermuda's government Twitter account said crews were clearing downed trees from roads.

Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber said the storm had tested a system drainage pumps the city recently installed as climate change has increasingly made flooding an issue in the low-lying area.

“We moved the water off pretty quickly, but in some areas, obviously, it was really challenging,” Gelber said.

Alex partially emerged from the remnants of Hurricane Agatha, which made landfall on on Mexico's southern Pacific Coast last week, killing at least nine people and leaving five missing as it moved over land.

The storm's appearance was unusually early for t he Atlantic hurricane season, which officially began last Tuesday, but it is not unprecedented for Florida.

Young boys paddle an inflatable kayak on a flooded Miami street, Saturday, June 4, 2022. A tropical storm warning was in effect along portions of coastal Florida and the northwestern Bahamas. Several Miami streets were flooded and authorities were towing abandoned vehicles (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

Credit: Marta Lavandier

Young boys paddle an inflatable kayak on a flooded Miami street, Saturday, June 4, 2022. A tropical storm warning was in effect along portions of coastal Florida and the northwestern Bahamas. Several Miami streets were flooded and authorities were towing abandoned vehicles (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

Young boys paddle an inflatable kayak on a flooded Miami street, Saturday, June 4, 2022. A tropical storm warning was in effect along portions of coastal Florida and the northwestern Bahamas. Several Miami streets were flooded and authorities were towing abandoned vehicles (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

A pedestrian moves through floodwater on Southwest Second Street in the Little Havana neighborhood of Miami, Saturday, June 4, 2022. (Daniel A. Varela/Miami Herald via AP)

A pedestrian moves through floodwater on Southwest Second Street in the Little Havana neighborhood of Miami, Saturday, June 4, 2022. (Daniel A. Varela/Miami Herald via AP)

A pedestrian moves through floodwater on Southwest Second Street in the Little Havana neighborhood of Miami, Saturday, June 4, 2022. (Daniel A. Varela/Miami Herald via AP)

Olban Tremeneo Lagos, 42, points to the water inside his apartment off Southwest Third Street and Eighth Avenue in the Little Havana neighborhood of Miami, on Saturday, June 4, 2022. Parts of South Florida were experiencing road flooding from heavy rain and wind Saturday as a storm system that battered Mexico moved across the state. (Daniel A. Varela/Miami Herald via AP)

Olban Tremeneo Lagos, 42, points to the water inside his apartment off Southwest Third Street and Eighth Avenue in the Little Havana neighborhood of Miami, on Saturday, June 4, 2022. Parts of South Florida were experiencing road flooding from heavy rain and wind Saturday as a storm system that battered Mexico moved across the state. (Daniel A. Varela/Miami Herald via AP)

Olban Tremeneo Lagos, 42, points to the water inside his apartment off Southwest Third Street and Eighth Avenue in the Little Havana neighborhood of Miami, on Saturday, June 4, 2022. Parts of South Florida were experiencing road flooding from heavy rain and wind Saturday as a storm system that battered Mexico moved across the state. (Daniel A. Varela/Miami Herald via AP)

A person a classic American car through a street flooded by heavy rains, in Havana, Cuba, Friday, June 3, 2022. Tropical storm Alex has drenched Cuba with almost non-stop rain for the last 24 hours as it moves across the southeastern Gulf of Mexico toward Florida. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)

A person a classic American car through a street flooded by heavy rains, in Havana, Cuba, Friday, June 3, 2022. Tropical storm Alex has drenched Cuba with almost non-stop rain for the last 24 hours as it moves across the southeastern Gulf of Mexico toward Florida. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)

A person a classic American car through a street flooded by heavy rains, in Havana, Cuba, Friday, June 3, 2022. Tropical storm Alex has drenched Cuba with almost non-stop rain for the last 24 hours as it moves across the southeastern Gulf of Mexico toward Florida. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)

A horse pulls a buggy with passengers through a street flooded by heavy rains, in Havana, Cuba, Friday, June 3, 2022. Tropical storm Alex has drenched Cuba with almost non-stop rain for the last 24 hours as it moves across the southeastern Gulf of Mexico toward Florida. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)

A horse pulls a buggy with passengers through a street flooded by heavy rains, in Havana, Cuba, Friday, June 3, 2022. Tropical storm Alex has drenched Cuba with almost non-stop rain for the last 24 hours as it moves across the southeastern Gulf of Mexico toward Florida. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)

A horse pulls a buggy with passengers through a street flooded by heavy rains, in Havana, Cuba, Friday, June 3, 2022. Tropical storm Alex has drenched Cuba with almost non-stop rain for the last 24 hours as it moves across the southeastern Gulf of Mexico toward Florida. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)

