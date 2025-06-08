Tropical Storm Barbara forms off coast of southwest Mexico

MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Barbara has formed off the southwest coast of Mexico, the National Hurricane Center in Miami said early Sunday. No coastal watches or warnings were issued.

Heavy rainfall totals of 2 to 4 inches (5 to 10 centimeters), with amounts of up to 6 inches (15 centimeters) in limited areas, are possible across portions of the Mexican states of Guerrero, Michoacan, Colima, and Jalisco through Monday. Th rainfall may lead to flooding and mudslides.