Tropical Storm Barbara strengthens off Mexico's Pacific coast, bringing heavy rain

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Tropical Storm Barbara was strengthening off Mexico's Pacific coast and could become a hurricane Monday, forecasters said.

Barbara was centered about 235 miles (375 kilometers) west-southwest of the touristic port of Zihuatanejo in Guerrero state late Sunday, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami. It had maximum sustained winds of 65 mph (100 kph) and was moving west-northwest at 10 mph (17 kph).