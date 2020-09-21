Tropical Storm Beta forecast to make landfall late Monday

The first rain bands from Beta reached the Texas coast on Sunday, but the heaviest rain wasn't expected to arrive until late Monday into Tuesday.

In low-lying Galveston, which has seen more than its share of tropical weather over the years, officials didn't expect to issue a mandatory evacuation order but they advised people to have supplies ready in case they have to stay home for several days if roads are flooded.

"We're not incredibly worried," Galveston resident Nancy Kitcheo said Sunday. Kitcheo, 49, and her family had evacuated last month when forecasts suggested Hurricane Laura could make landfall near Galveston, but they're planning to buy supplies and wait out Beta. Laura ended up making landfall in neighboring Louisiana.

Kitcheo, whose home is 18 feet (5.5 meters) above the ground on stilts, said she expected her street to be impassable as water from rising tides was already flooding neighboring roadways on Sunday.

“This has definitely been more stressful, this hurricane season," she said.

Galveston, which has about 50,000 residents, was the site of the deadliest hurricane in U.S. history, a 1900 storm that killed an estimated 6,000 people. The city was also hit hard in 2008 by Hurricane Ike, which caused about $30 billion in damage. Kitcheo's previous home was heavily damaged during Ike and had to be torn down.

Beta was churning slowly through the Gulf of Mexico on Monday morning about 120 miles (190 kilometers) south of Galveston, and 70 miles (110 kilometers) east-southeast of Port O'Connor, Texas, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.

Forecasters ran out of traditional storm names on Friday, forcing the use of the Greek alphabet for only the second time since the 1950s.

Beta is forecast to dump heavy rain on the southwestern corner of Louisiana three weeks after the same area got pounded by Hurricane Laura. More than 41,000 homes and businesses remain without electricity, and Beta could add to that figure by toppling trees that were left leaning by the previous storm, said meteorologist Donald Jones of the National Weather Service office in Lake Charles, Louisiana.

If Beta makes landfall in Texas, it would be the ninth named storm to make landfall in the continental U.S. in 2020. That would tie a record set in 1916, according to Colorado State hurricane researcher Phil Klotzbach.

Parts of the Alabama coast and Florida Panhandle were still reeling from the effects of Hurricane Sally, which roared ashore Wednesday, causing at least two deaths. The hurricane caused about $2 billion in privately insured losses from wind and storm surge, Boston-based disaster modeling firm Karen Clark & Company estimated. That doesn’t include uninsured losses, the National Flood Insurance Program claims or damage to offshore property, like oil rigs.

Meanwhile, tropical storm winds and big waves battered Bermuda on Monday as Hurricane Teddy approached. The Category 2 storm was expected to pass east of the wealthy British territory as it headed to Nova Scotia, which was under a tropical storm warning from Lower East Pubnico to Main-a-Dieu.

Teddy was located about 160 miles (260 kilometers) southeast of Bermuda on Monday morning. It had maximum sustained winds of 100 mph (155 kph) and was moving north-northeast at 9 mph (15 kph), according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami.

The large hurricane was expected to pass some 120 miles (193 kilometers) east-southeast of Bermuda around noon on Monday at its closest point.

The government closed all air and sea ports, schools and government offices for the second time in a week. Hurricane Paulette made landfall in Bermuda on Sept. 14 as a Category 1 storm and then strengthened into a Category 2, knocking down trees and leaving thousands without power.

The cross that stands on the beach near the intersection of Highway 124 and Highway 87 gets buffeted by the high seas on Bolivar Peninsula, Texas, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020. Tropical Storm Beta was expected this week to bring heavy rainfall to parts of the upper Texas Gulf Coast and Louisiana, adding to the stress and worry residents and officials have already dealt with during a busy hurricane season. (Fran Ruchalski/The Beaumont Enterprise via AP) Credit: Fran Ruchalski Credit: Fran Ruchalski

A house sits on the beach on Bolivar Peninsula, Texas, buffeted by the winds and rough surf, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020. Tropical Storm Beta was expected this week to bring heavy rainfall to parts of the upper Texas Gulf Coast and Louisiana, adding to the stress and worry residents and officials have already dealt with during a busy hurricane season. (Fran Ruchalski/The Beaumont Enterprise via AP) Credit: Fran Ruchalski Credit: Fran Ruchalski

Cole Broom stands on the beach near the intersection of Highway 124 and Highway 87 on the Bolivar Peninsula, Texas, watching the rough surf on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020. Tropical Storm Beta was expected this week to bring heavy rainfall to parts of the upper Texas Gulf Coast and Louisiana, adding to the stress and worry residents and officials have already dealt with during a busy hurricane season. (Fran Ruchalski/The Beaumont Enterprise via AP) Credit: Fran Ruchalski Credit: Fran Ruchalski

Bobby McKinnon of Orange, and Cole Broom who owns property on the Bolivar Peninsula, stand on the beach near the intersection of Highway 124 and Highway 87 on the Bolivar Peninsula, Texas, watching the rough surf, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020. Tropical Storm Beta was expected this week to bring heavy rainfall to parts of the upper Texas Gulf Coast and Louisiana, adding to the stress and worry residents and officials have already dealt with during a busy hurricane season. (Fran Ruchalski/The Beaumont Enterprise via AP) Credit: Fran Ruchalski Credit: Fran Ruchalski

A Corpus Christi police office places a barricade to close Laguna Shores Boulevard due to flooding on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Corpus Christi, Texas. Forecasters say Tropical Storm Beta is slowly churning through the Gulf of Mexico toward Texas and Louisiana, stirring worries that it could bring heavy rain, flooding and storm surge to a storm-weary stretch of the Gulf Coast. (Courtney Sacco/Corpus Christi Caller-Times via AP) Credit: Courtney Sacco Credit: Courtney Sacco

Flood waters fill the parking lot near Virginia's On the Bay in Port Aransas, Texas, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020. Forecasters say Tropical Storm Beta is slowly churning through the Gulf of Mexico toward Texas and Louisiana, stirring worries that it could bring heavy rain, flooding and storm surge to a storm-weary stretch of the Gulf Coast. (Courtney Sacco/Corpus Christi Caller-Times via AP) Credit: Courtney Sacco Credit: Courtney Sacco

Waves crash as Houston resident Tinh Pham fishes from the rocks at Diamond Beach on the west end of the Galveston Seawall in Galveston, Texas on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020. Tropical Storm Beta continues to move through the Gulf of Mexico and is expected to bring tidal surge and heavy rain to the area. (Stuart Villanueva/The Galveston County Daily News via AP) Credit: Stuart Villanueva Credit: Stuart Villanueva

Stacey Young gives her daughter, Kylee Potts, a piggyback ride across the flooding Stewart Beach parking lot in Galveston, Texas on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020. Tropical Storm Beta continues to move through the Gulf of Mexico and is expected to bring tidal surge and heavy rain to the area. (Stuart Villanueva/The Galveston County Daily News via AP) Credit: Stuart Villanueva Credit: Stuart Villanueva

Tyler Heads totes his belongings through tidewaters as he and other beachgoers cross the flooding Stewart Beach parking lot in Galveston, Texas on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020. Tropical Storm Beta continues to move through the Gulf of Mexico and is expected to bring tidal surge and heavy rain to the area. (Stuart Villanueva/The Galveston County Daily News via AP) Credit: Stuart Villanueva Credit: Stuart Villanueva

Houston resident Lupe Don removes his flip-flops while moving his car from the flooding Stewart Beach parking lot in Galveston, Texas on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020. Tropical Storm Beta continues to move through the Gulf of Mexico and is expected to bring tidal surge and heavy rain to the area. (Stuart Villanueva/The Galveston County Daily News via AP) Credit: Stuart Villanueva Credit: Stuart Villanueva

Lyrick Gipson, 9, races through the flooding Stewart Beach parking lot in Galveston, Texas on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020. Tropical Storm Beta continues to move through the Gulf of Mexico and is expected to bring tidal surge and heavy rain to the area. (Stuart Villanueva/The Galveston County Daily News via AP) Credit: Stuart Villanueva Credit: Stuart Villanueva

A Corpus Christi city worker loads free sandbags for residents ahead of Tropical Storm Beta, Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, in Corpus Christi, Texas. Residents lined up to the distribution location and received 10 bags per vehicle. (Annie Rice/Corpus Christi Caller-Times via AP) Credit: Annie Rice Credit: Annie Rice

People walk along the beach next to dunes at Whitecap Beach on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Corpus Christi, Texas. Forecasters say Tropical Storm Beta is slowly churning through the Gulf of Mexico toward Texas and Louisiana, stirring worries that it could bring heavy rain, flooding and storm surge to a storm-weary stretch of the Gulf Coast. (Courtney Sacco/Corpus Christi Caller-Times via AP) Credit: Courtney Sacco Credit: Courtney Sacco

A partially submerged fire hydrant is seen along Laguna Shores Boulevard Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Corpus Christi, Texas. Forecasters say Tropical Storm Beta is slowly churning through the Gulf of Mexico toward Texas and Louisiana, stirring worries that it could bring heavy rain, flooding and storm surge to a storm-weary stretch of the Gulf Coast. (Courtney Sacco/Corpus Christi Caller-Times via AP) Credit: Courtney Sacco Credit: Courtney Sacco

Water spills over South Padre Island Drive Intracoastal Turnaround on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Corpus Christi, Texas. Forecasters say Tropical Storm Beta is slowly churning through the Gulf of Mexico toward Texas and Louisiana, stirring worries that it could bring heavy rain, flooding and storm surge to a storm-weary stretch of the Gulf Coast. (Courtney Sacco/Corpus Christi Caller-Times via AP) Credit: Courtney Sacco Credit: Courtney Sacco

Corpus Christi city workers load free sandbags for residents ahead of Tropical Storm Beta, Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, in Corpus Christi, Texas. The storm is expected to produce four to six inches of rain Sunday night through Monday morning in South Texas. (Annie Rice/Corpus Christi Caller-Times via AP) Credit: Annie Rice/Caller-Times Credit: Annie Rice/Caller-Times

A Corpus Christi city worker loads free sandbags for residents ahead of Tropical Storm Beta, Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, in Corpus Christi, Texas. The storm is expected to make landfall in South Texas early next week, with expected power outages and flooding in the region. (Annie Rice/Corpus Christi Caller-Times via AP) Credit: Annie Rice/Caller-Times Credit: Annie Rice/Caller-Times

Corpus Christi city workers load free sandbags for residents ahead of Tropical Storm Beta, Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, in Corpus Christi, Texas. The storm is expected to make landfall in South Texas early next week, with expected power outages and flooding in the region. (Annie Rice/Corpus Christi Caller-Times via AP) Credit: Annie Rice Credit: Annie Rice