dayton-daily-news logo
X

Tropical Storm Danielle strengthens, soon to be a hurricane

Nation & World
1 hour ago
Tropical Storm Danielle continues to strengthen in the Atlantic

MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Danielle picked up strength in the and was forecast to become the first hurricane of an unusually quiet storm season later on Friday.

The storm is not currently a threat to any land.

The storm's maximum sustained winds were near 65 mph (100 kph). Additional strengthening is forecast, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.

The storm is centered about 925 miles (1,485 kilometers) west of the Azores and is moving east near 2 mph (4 kph). The hurricane center said the storm is expected to meander in the Atlantic over the next few days.

The tropical storm comes amid what had been a calm hurricane season. It is the first time since 1941 that the Atlantic has gone from July 3 to the end of August with no named storm, Colorado State University hurricane researcher Phil Klotzbach had told The Associated Press earlier.

In Other News
1
India launches new aircraft carrier as China concerns grow
2
Serena, Venus Williams lose in 1st round of US Open doubles
3
EPA head: Advanced nuke tech key to mitigate climate change
4
Aid pours into Pakistan; deaths from floods cross 1,200 mark
5
Myanmar court convicts Suu Kyi of vote fraud, adds jail time
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top