Tropical Storm Ernesto sends powerful swells, rip currents to US East Coast

A warning extended from Florida to the Boston area and portions of Maine.

In periods of high risk, rip currents become more likely and potentially more frequent, posing a danger to all levels of swimmers, not just inexperienced ones, said meteorologist Mike Lee in Mount Holly, N.J..

“It’s going to be really dangerous out in the water today,” he said.

At Manasquan Inlet in New Jersey, officials said a fisherman was washed off the north jetty Saturday but was quickly rescued by lifeguards. The victim had knee and back injuries and a possible concussion and was taken to a hospital, Lifeguard Chief Doug Anderson told NJ Advance Media, and lifeguards rescued at least five other people.

In Ventnor to the south, Senior Lt. Meghan Holland said eight people were rescued.

Forecasters, citing local emergency management, said a 41-year-old man drowned Saturday in a rip current at Surf City, North Carolina.

Two men drowned Friday in separate incidents on Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, but it was unclear whether rip currents were involved, The Island Packet of Hilton Head reported, citing a lifeguard services spokesperson. The rough surf contributed to an unoccupied beach house along the Cape Hatteras National Seashore along North Carolina’s Outer Banks collapsing into ocean waters Friday evening.

Flash flood warnings were posted for parts of Connecticut and southeastern New York, and flash flood watches and advisories were in effect for areas of Delaware, New Jersey and southeastern Pennsylvania, with forecasters warning of floods in low-lying areas.

Ernesto weakened to a tropical storm late Saturday after bringing heavy rain and strong winds to Bermuda but was expected to restrengthen later to a hurricane again as it headed into the northeastern Atlantic.

Businesses were beginning to reopen in the tiny British territory after the storm passed and “we are on our way back to living a life of normalcy,” said Bermuda Security Minister Michael Weeks on Sunday.

There were no reports of major damage, said Lyndon Raynor of Bermuda’s Disaster Risk Reduction Mitigation Team. BELCO, Bermuda’s power company, said 50% of customers had electricity but more than 12,000 remained without it Sunday.

Ernesto previously battered the northeastern Caribbean, leaving tens of thousands of people without water in Puerto Rico. The national power company LUMA said it had restored electricity to more than 1.4 million customers, but service data Sundayshowed more than 60,000 without power.

After cleaning up and removing debris, the Virgin Islands Department of Education said all public schools would resume operations Monday. Public school classes also were slated to start Monday in Puerto Rico, nearly a week after the original opening date.

Gary Robertson in Raleigh, N.C. and Mariana Martínez Barba in Mexico City contributed.