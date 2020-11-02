Tropical Storm Eta nearly hurricane, aims at Central America

Eta, whose formation tied a record for the most named storms in an Atlantic hurricane season, was expected to be a hurricane before dawn Monday and was predicted to be closing in on Nicaragua's coast by early Tuesday.

It had maximum sustained winds of 70 mph (110 kph) early Monday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said. It was centered about 185 miles (300 kilometers) east of the Nicaragua-Honduras border and heading westward at 13 mph (20 kph).