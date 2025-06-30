Flossie becomes a hurricane off Mexico's Pacific coast after rapidly strengthening

Nation & World
Updated 6 minutes ago
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Flossie has strengthened into a hurricane off Mexico’s southwestern Pacific coast. The U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami said Flossie became a Category 1 hurricane Monday night and has maximum sustained winds of 120 kph (75 mph).

The hurricane center said Flossie was about 280 kilometers (175 miles) south of Manzanillo and was moving west-northwest off the Mexican coast at 17 kph (10 mph).

Flossie was expected to skirt the coast for a few days while dropping rain on several Mexican states.

Mexico's government earlier issued a tropical storm warning along the southwestern coast from Punta San Telmo to Playa Perula.

A tropical storm watch remained in effect for the southwest coast from Zihuatanejo to Cabo Corrientes. A watch means tropical storm conditions are possible in the area within two days.

While its center is forecast to remain offshore, moderate rain was likely in parts of Oaxaca, Guerrero, Michoacán, Colima and Jalisco through early next week.

This satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) shows Tropical Storm Flossie over North Pacific Ocean, Monday, June 30, 2025. (NOAA via AP)

