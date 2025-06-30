Flossie becomes a hurricane off Mexico's Pacific coast after rapidly strengthening

Flossie was expected to skirt the coast for a few days while dropping rain on several Mexican states.

Mexico's government earlier issued a tropical storm warning along the southwestern coast from Punta San Telmo to Playa Perula.

A tropical storm watch remained in effect for the southwest coast from Zihuatanejo to Cabo Corrientes. A watch means tropical storm conditions are possible in the area within two days.

While its center is forecast to remain offshore, moderate rain was likely in parts of Oaxaca, Guerrero, Michoacán, Colima and Jalisco through early next week.

