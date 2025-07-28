Tropical Storm Iona forms in the central Pacific Ocean, no threat to Hawaii

MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Iona formed in the central Pacific Ocean and is expected to continue trekking toward the west over warm, open waters well south of Hawaii.

Iona emerged Sunday from a tropical depression and was about 915 miles (1,473 kilometers) southeast of Honolulu, the U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami said. The storm was forecast to become a hurricane by Monday night, but currently poses no threat to Hawaii.