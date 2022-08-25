Tropical storm Ma-on heads to China after hitting Hong Kong

In Guangdong, several cities suspended high-speed rail and ferry service and evacuated workers on offshore projects. The airport in Shenzhen, a Chinese tech center that borders Hong Kong, canceled all flights from 3 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday.
Ma-on, which means horse saddle in Chinese, swept across the northern Philippines earlier this week, injuring at least three people and displacing thousands. Classes were suspended and government offices closed in the capital, Manila.
The storm is hitting China as many areas face severe drought brought on by record-breaking temperatures that have withered crops and reduced electricity and drinking water supplies.
In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, a worker installs a waterproof gate at a store in Macao, China, Thursday, Aug. 24, 2022. A tropical storm was forecast to make landfall in southern China later Thursday after bringing rain and stiff winds to Hong Kong overnight as it passed to the south of the Asian financial center. (Cheong Kam Ka/Xinhua via AP)
Credit: Uncredited
In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, a worker installs a waterproof gate at a store in Macao, China, Thursday, Aug. 24, 2022. A tropical storm was forecast to make landfall in southern China later Thursday after bringing rain and stiff winds to Hong Kong overnight as it passed to the south of the Asian financial center. (Cheong Kam Ka/Xinhua via AP)
Credit: Uncredited
Credit: Uncredited
People brave strong wind on the promenade of Victoria Habour as tropical cyclone Ma-on approaches Hong Kong, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. Tropical Storm Ma-on was gaining strength as it headed for Hong Kong and other parts of southeastern China on Wednesday after displacing thousands in the Philippines. (AP Photo/Anthony Kwan)
Credit: Anthony Kwan
People brave strong wind on the promenade of Victoria Habour as tropical cyclone Ma-on approaches Hong Kong, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. Tropical Storm Ma-on was gaining strength as it headed for Hong Kong and other parts of southeastern China on Wednesday after displacing thousands in the Philippines. (AP Photo/Anthony Kwan)
Credit: Anthony Kwan
Credit: Anthony Kwan
People brave strong wind on the promenade of Victoria Habour as tropical cyclone Ma-on approaches Hong Kong, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. Tropical Storm Ma-on was gaining strength as it headed for Hong Kong and other parts of southeastern China on Wednesday after displacing thousands in the Philippines. (AP Photo/Anthony Kwan)
Credit: Anthony Kwan
People brave strong wind on the promenade of Victoria Habour as tropical cyclone Ma-on approaches Hong Kong, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. Tropical Storm Ma-on was gaining strength as it headed for Hong Kong and other parts of southeastern China on Wednesday after displacing thousands in the Philippines. (AP Photo/Anthony Kwan)
Credit: Anthony Kwan
Credit: Anthony Kwan
People walks on the promenade of Victoria Habour as tropical cyclone Ma-on approaches Hong Kong, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. Tropical Storm Ma-on was gaining strength as it headed for Hong Kong and other parts of southeastern China on Wednesday after displacing thousands in the Philippines. (AP Photo/Anthony Kwan)
Credit: Anthony Kwan
People walks on the promenade of Victoria Habour as tropical cyclone Ma-on approaches Hong Kong, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. Tropical Storm Ma-on was gaining strength as it headed for Hong Kong and other parts of southeastern China on Wednesday after displacing thousands in the Philippines. (AP Photo/Anthony Kwan)
Credit: Anthony Kwan
Credit: Anthony Kwan
People hold an umbrella under strong wind on the promenade of Victoria Habour as tropical cyclone Ma-on approaches Hong Kong, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022.Tropical Storm Ma-on was gaining strength as it headed for Hong Kong and other parts of southeastern China on Wednesday after displacing thousands in the Philippines. (AP Photo/Anthony Kwan)
Credit: Anthony Kwan
People hold an umbrella under strong wind on the promenade of Victoria Habour as tropical cyclone Ma-on approaches Hong Kong, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022.Tropical Storm Ma-on was gaining strength as it headed for Hong Kong and other parts of southeastern China on Wednesday after displacing thousands in the Philippines. (AP Photo/Anthony Kwan)
Credit: Anthony Kwan
Credit: Anthony Kwan
People brave strong winds on the promenade of Victoria Habour as tropical cyclone Ma-on approaches Hong Kong, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. Tropical Storm Ma-on was gaining strength as it headed for Hong Kong and other parts of southeastern China on Wednesday after displacing thousands in the Philippines. (AP Photo/Anthony Kwan)
Credit: Anthony Kwan
People brave strong winds on the promenade of Victoria Habour as tropical cyclone Ma-on approaches Hong Kong, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. Tropical Storm Ma-on was gaining strength as it headed for Hong Kong and other parts of southeastern China on Wednesday after displacing thousands in the Philippines. (AP Photo/Anthony Kwan)
Credit: Anthony Kwan
Credit: Anthony Kwan
People stand at a railing overlooking Victoria Harbor as tropical cyclone Ma-on approaches Hong Kong, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. Tropical Storm Ma-on was gaining strength as it headed for Hong Kong and other parts of southeastern China on Wednesday after displacing thousands in the Philippines. (AP Photo/Anthony Kwan)
Credit: Anthony Kwan
People stand at a railing overlooking Victoria Harbor as tropical cyclone Ma-on approaches Hong Kong, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. Tropical Storm Ma-on was gaining strength as it headed for Hong Kong and other parts of southeastern China on Wednesday after displacing thousands in the Philippines. (AP Photo/Anthony Kwan)
Credit: Anthony Kwan
Credit: Anthony Kwan