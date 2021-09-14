Tropical Storm Nicholas slows, dumps rain along Gulf Coast

“It’s stuck in a weak steering environment,” McNoldy said Tuesday. So while the storm itself may weaken “that won’t stop the rain from happening. Whether it’s a tropical storm, tropical depression or post-tropical blob, it’ll still rain a lot and that’s not really good for that area.”

The storm was moving north-northeast at 6 mph (9 kph) and the center of Nicholas was expected to move slowly over southeastern Texas on Tuesday and over southwestern Louisiana on Wednesday.

Nicholas, expected to weaken into a tropical depression by Tuesday night, could dump up to 20 inches (51 centimeters) of rain in parts of southern Louisiana. Forecasters said southern Mississippi, southern Alabama and the western Florida Panhandle could see heavy rainfall as well.

Much of Texas' coastline was under a tropical storm warning that included potential flash floods and urban flooding. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said authorities placed rescue teams and resources in the Houston area and along the coast.

In Houston, officials worried that heavy rain could inundate streets and flood homes. Authorities deployed high-water rescue vehicles throughout the city and erected barricades at more than 40 locations that tend to flood, Mayor Sylvester Turner said Monday.

"This city is very resilient. We know what we need to do. We know about preparing," said Turner, referencing four major flood events that have hit the Houston area in recent years, including devastating damage from Harvey.

Meteorologist Kent Prochazka of the National Weather Service told The Associated Press early Tuesday that Nicholas' winds downed trees in coastal counties and caused some gas stations to lose awnings.

“Right before it made landfall, it abruptly intensified into a hurricane and as it moved inland, the pressures began to rise with it. The winds have relaxed slightly and now we’re getting down into tropical storm force (winds),” he said.

More than 500,000 homes and businesses were without power in Texas by midmorning Tuesday, according to the website poweroutage.us that tracks utility reports.

Numerous school districts along the Texas Gulf Coast canceled classes Monday and Tuesday because of the storm. The weather threat also closed multiple COVID-19 testing and vaccination sites in the Houston and Corpus Christi areas and forced the cancellation of a Harry Styles concert scheduled for Monday evening in Houston.

A tornado or two may be possible Tuesday along the upper Texas and southwest Louisiana coast, according to the weather service.

Nicholas brought rain to the same area of Texas that was hit hard by Harvey, which was blamed for at least 68 deaths, including 36 in the Houston area. After Harvey, voters approved the issuance of $2.5 billion in bonds to fund flood-control projects, including the widening of bayous. The 181 projects designed to mitigate damage from future storms are at different stages of completion.

McNoldy, the hurricane researcher, said Nicholas is bringing far less rain than Harvey did.

“It’s not crazy amounts of rain. It isn’t anything like Hurricane Harvey kind of thing with feet of rain,” McNoldy said. Harvey not only stalled for three days over the same area, it moved a bit back into the Gulf of Mexico, allowing it to recharge with more water. Nicholas won’t do that, McNoldy said.

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards declared a state of emergency Sunday night, ahead of the storm’s arrival in a state.

On Monday, Misty Tran dreaded the thought of Nicholas reaching as far east as her home south of New Orleans in Empire, Louisiana. Ida damaged the roof of Tran’s mobile home. A tarp covers the roof now, Tran said, but it wouldn’t be a match for a even a weak storm.

“A tarp can only do so much,” said Tran, helping clean up at a marina where she works.

The storm was expected to bring the heaviest rainfall west of where Ida slammed into Louisiana two weeks ago. Ida has been blamed for 86 deaths throughout the United States. Across Louisiana, about 95,000 customers remained without power Tuesday morning, according to poweroutage.us.

Colorado State University hurricane researcher Phil Klotzbach said via Twitter that only four other years since 1966 have had 14 or more named storms by Sept. 12: 2005, 2011, 2012 and 2020.

___

Associated Press writers Jill Bleed in Little Rock, Arkansas, Jay Reeves in Empire, Louisiana, Julie Walker in New York, and AP Science Writer Seth Borenstein in Washington contributed to this report.

___

Follow Juan A. Lozano on Twitter: https://twitter.com/juanlozano70

Caption Adrian Bentancourt cleans up debris from a fence that was blow down by Hurricane Nicholas Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, in Galveston, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) Credit: David J. Phillip Credit: David J. Phillip

Caption People get gas the morning after Hurricane Nicholas made landfall along the coast, Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, in Galveston, Texas. (Jon Shapley/Houston Chronicle via AP) Credit: Jon Shapley Credit: Jon Shapley

Caption A man walks down Seawall Boulevard near 61st Street on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, in Galveston, Texas. Hurricane Nicholas made landfall early in the morning along the coast. (Jon Shapley/Houston Chronicle via AP) Credit: Jon Shapley Credit: Jon Shapley

Caption Parts of a roof sit on top of a car parked at Blessings Tire and Auto Care following Hurricane Nicholas in Bay City, Texas on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021. According to the owner of the business, he wasn't sure where the roof came from. (Elizabeth Conley/Houston Chronicle via AP) Credit: Elizabeth Conley Credit: Elizabeth Conley

Caption People's hair blows in the wind ahead of Tropical Storm Nicholas, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, on the North Packery Channel Jetty in Corpus Christi, Texas. Winds are expected to be as high as 60 mph, according to the National Weather Service. (Annie Rice/Corpus Christi Caller-Times via AP) Credit: Annie Rice Credit: Annie Rice

Caption People shield their face from wind and sand ahead of Tropical Storm Nicholas, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, on the North Packery Channel Jetty in Corpus Christi, Texas. Lifeguards paroled the beach to warn people of the upcoming conditions. (Annie Rice/Corpus Christi Caller-Times via AP) Credit: Annie Rice Credit: Annie Rice

Caption Adrian Bentancourt cleans up debris from a fence that was blown down by Hurricane Nicholas Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, in Galveston, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) Credit: David J. Phillip Credit: David J. Phillip

Caption A surfer tries to paddle through the surf as wind and rain from Tropical Storm Nicholas batters the area Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, along the seawall in Galveston, Texas. (Jon Shapley/Houston Chronicle via AP) Credit: Jon Shapley Credit: Jon Shapley

Caption John Pittman, a nurse who works in emergency medicine, fishes to decompress as Tropical Storm Nicholas heads toward the Texas coast, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, along the seawall in Galveston, Texas. (Jon Shapley/Houston Chronicle via AP) Credit: Jon Shapley Credit: Jon Shapley

Caption Jose Magia buys a generator for home and work at Home Depot to prepare for Tropical Storm Nicholas, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in Houston. (Yi-Chin Lee/Houston Chronicle via AP) Credit: Yi-Chin Lee Credit: Yi-Chin Lee

Caption Cheri Daigle, a retired teache, takes a photo as Tropical Storm Nicholas approaches the Texas coast Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, along the seawall in Galveston, Texas. (Jon Shapley/Houston Chronicle via AP) Credit: Jon Shapley Credit: Jon Shapley

Caption A woman watches her friends swim as Tropical Storm Nicholas approaches the Texas coast Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, along the seawall in Galveston, Texas. (Jon Shapley/Houston Chronicle via AP) Credit: Jon Shapley Credit: Jon Shapley

Caption Larry Reed, left, Fred Williams, center, and Adrian Bentancourt clean up debris from a fence that was blown down by Hurricane Nicholas Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, in Galveston, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) Credit: David J. Phillip Credit: David J. Phillip

Caption Vehicles make their way over the Intracoastal Waterway Bridge in Matagorda, Texas as Tropical Storm Nicholas approaches on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. (Elizabeth Conley/Houston Chronicle via AP) Credit: Elizabeth Conley Credit: Elizabeth Conley

Caption Cyclist make their way down a street in Bay City, Texas as Tropical Storm Nicholas approaches on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. (Elizabeth Conley/Houston Chronicle via AP) Credit: Elizabeth Conley Credit: Elizabeth Conley

Caption A Dairy Queen in Bay City, Texas, stays open as customers try to get in a meal before it closes as Tropical Storm Nicholas approaches on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. (Elizabeth Conley/Houston Chronicle via AP) Credit: Elizabeth Conley Credit: Elizabeth Conley

Caption Jaime Ybarra, right, and his friend Frank Rivera watch their lines as they fish as Tropical Storm Nicholas moves toward the Texas coast Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, along the seawall in Galveston, Texas. (Jon Shapley/Houston Chronicle via AP) Credit: Jon Shapley Credit: Jon Shapley

Caption Frank Rivera streams a Facebook live as he fishes with a friend, while Tropical Storm Nicholas heads towards the Texas coast, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, along the seawall in Galveston, Texas. (Jon Shapley/Houston Chronicle via AP) Credit: Jon Shapley Credit: Jon Shapley

Caption Waves are seen ahead of Tropical Storm Nicholas, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in the Gulf of Mexico in Corpus Christi, Texas. The storm is expected to bring heavy rainfall, high winds and coastal flooding to South Texas and Louisiana coasts over the next few days. (Annie Rice/Corpus Christi Caller-Times via AP) Credit: Annie Rice Credit: Annie Rice

Caption Paul Villagomez secures filled gas containers in his truck as he prepares for Tropical Storm Nicholas, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in Kingwood, Texas. "I'm just trying to be prepared," Villagomez said. "I'm actually surprised there aren't more people filling up." (Jason Fochtman/Houston Chronicle via AP) Credit: Jason Fochtman Credit: Jason Fochtman

Caption A downed tree following Hurricane Nicholas in Bay City, Texas on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021. (Elizabeth Conley/Houston Chronicle via AP) Credit: Elizabeth Conley Credit: Elizabeth Conley