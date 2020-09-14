Tropical Storm Sally forms off south Florida, bound for Gulf

Sally was located 35 miles (60 kilometers) south-southeast of Naples on Saturday afternoon, according to National Hurricane Center said. The system was moving to the west at 7 mph (11 kph). A tropical storm watch is in effect from the Ochlockonee River to the Okaloosa/Walton County Line.

The storm is currently expected to bring 2 to 4 inches (5 to 10 centimeters) of rain to parts of Florida, with isolated totals up to 6 inches (15 centimeters). Meteorologists warn of an increasing risk of life-threatening storm surge and dangerous hurricane-force winds from southeastern Louisiana to the Alabama coast.

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Paulette had maximum sustained winds at 70 mph (110 kph) and was 510 miles (820 kilometers) southeast of Bermuda, where a hurricane watch and tropical storm warning are in effect. Forecasters said Paulette would become a hurricane later Saturday and drop up to 6 inches (15 centimeters) of rain on the territory through Monday, adding that it is expected to be a “dangerous hurricane” when it is near Bermuda on Sunday night and Monday.

Tropical Storm Rene weakened in recent hours and was reclassified as a tropical depression. It had maximum sustained winds at 35 mph (55 kph) and was 1,225 miles (2,020 kilometers) east-northeast of the Northern Leeward Islands. Forecasters said Rene wasn’t expected to strengthen and did not pose any threat to land.