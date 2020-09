Troublesome South African baboon evicted for raiding homes

Activists, however, want him to be taken home and reunited with his own troop. “#BringBackKataza” reads a sign posted by a road in Kommetjie. There’s a Facebook page calling for his safe return.

Kataza was unfairly singled out, said Jenni Trethowan. She runs Baboon Matters, a conservation organization in Cape Town that seeks ways for humans and baboons to peacefully co-exist. She wants him back in Kommetjie.

“He’s no worse than any of the other baboons. He’s just an urban baboon,” Trethowan said.

Trethowan has spent many days observing Kataza since he was relocated late last month. He hasn't integrated with the Tokai troop, she said, is isolated and appears to be “depressed." He now spends his days wandering through the streets of Tokai, and his nights sleeping in the yard of a local prison.

“He lowers himself over the prison wall, or just ambles through the gate,” she said.

Authorities keep what they call “rap sheets” that list a baboon's misdemeanors and Kataza's was apparently extensive. They had watched him since April, when he raided five occupied houses. The final straw came when he led his troop on 15 raids through Kommetjie in July and August, they said.

"He generally solicited other individuals to join him in raiding town,” Kataza's rap sheet says, according to a South African newspaper that viewed the document.

Trethowan said the city is just blaming baboons for being baboons. Instead, Cape Town should take measures to ease the problem. Baboon-proof trash cans would help, she said.

“Baboons are criminalized for things that baboons do normally,” Trethowan said. “They are just opportunistic foragers.”

A baboon, named Kataza by locals, eats from discarded waste from stores in Tokai, Cape Town, South Africa, Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020. Kataza was relocated from Kommetjie, on the edges of Cape Town, to a nearby area late last month after city authorities claimed he was responsible for leading other baboons in his troop on raids through the village. One activist says Kataza is now wandering alone in an unfamiliar area and sleeping in a prison yard. (AP Photo/Nardus Engelbrecht) Credit: Nardus Engelbrecht Credit: Nardus Engelbrecht

