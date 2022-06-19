Trout hits 5th HR in 5-game series, Angels beat Mariners

Kenny Rosenberg was called up from Triple-A Salt Lake City by the Angels to make his first career start and third major league appearance. The left-hander held the Mariners to two hits in 4 2-3 innings.

Andrew Wantz (1-0) got the win, pitching the sixth inning with two strikeouts. Six Angels pitchers combined on a two-hitter.

Logan Gilbert (7-3) gave up two runs and four hits in six innings.

The Mariners loaded the bases in the fourth on two walks and a single by J.P. Crawford, but Cal Raleigh grounded out.

ALARMING TIME

Just before Ty France stepped into the batter’s box against Jose Quijada in the fifth, the alarm system started blaring throughout the stadium. The alarm sounded for a couple minutes before it was shut off.

ROSTER MOVES

The Angels optioned INF Jack Mayfield to Triple-A Salt Lake before the game to make room for Rosenberg. LHP Jose Suarez was returned to Salt Lake after Saturday’s doubleheader after serving as the 27th player for the day.

UP NEXT

Angels: RHP Noah Syndergaard (4-5, 3.53) opens a three-game series at home against Kansas City. Syndergaard has lost two straight starts despite only giving up one run in each. He has allowed two runs or fewer in seven of his 10 starts.

Mariners: LHP Marco Gonzales (3-7, 3.41) will start at Oakland as Seattle opens a six-game road trip. Gonzales’ last win came on May 23 against Oakland at home. He has lost three of four starts since.

