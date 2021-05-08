Trout says he "broke down" over Pujols' departure from Halos

Trout and Pujols have been together since 2012, when Trout was in his AL Rookie of the Year season and Pujols was in the first year of his $240 million free agent contract with the Angels.

While Trout grew into arguably the greatest player of the decade, he always had Pujols at his side for on-field support and off-field advice. Although Pujols' numbers in Anaheim never matched those of his heyday in St. Louis — he is batting .198 this season with five homers in 24 games — Pujols could discuss the challenges and pitfalls of baseball superiority with Trout in a way only a few players in each generation can understand.

“Everything I went through, he went through,” Trout said. “Coming up, having success early, and when he went through a struggle — I don’t know if he really struggled in St. Louis that much — but just going through struggles and how to get through it. He always had a positive mindset."

This partnership between a three-time NL MVP and an eventual three-time AL MVP seemed to be a surefire recipe for sustained team success, but the Angels have had none of it. The superstars' nine full seasons together produced one playoff appearance — during which they were swept by Kansas City in 2014 — and ended with five consecutive losing seasons.

But Trout is confident he and Pujols both put in the work necessary to succeed. Trout acknowledges he even learned some of his determination from his mentor.

“Everything you can accomplish on a baseball field, he’s done,” Trout said. “It was something where I could go up to him and talk about anything. He knew if I’m struggling at the plate or struggling anywhere, he knows the perfect time to come up and throw something out. He knows what the right time is. He just has that feel. I can’t thank him enough. He’s an unbelievable person, unbelievable friend to me.”

Trout is off to a spectacular start to the current season. Heading into the weekend Freeway Series against the Dodgers at Angel Stadium, Trout was leading the majors with a .380 batting average and a 1.224 OPS along with eight homers and 17 RBIs.

But he's going to need a bit longer to get over the departure of Pujols.

“It hit me a little bit,” Trout said. “It hit me a lot. Ever since I’ve been up here, he’s been my guy."

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports