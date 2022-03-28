dayton-daily-news logo
Troy Kotsur wins best supporting actor Oscar for 'CODA'

Youn Yuh-jung, right, presents Troy Kotsur with the award for best performance by an actor in a supporting role for "CODA" at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Credit: Chris Pizzello

Youn Yuh-jung, right, presents Troy Kotsur with the award for best performance by an actor in a supporting role for "CODA" at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Nation & World
By BETH HARRIS, Associated Press
20 minutes ago
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Troy Kotsur has won the best supporting actor Oscar for his role in “CODA.”

Kotsur on Sunday night became the second actor who is deaf to win an Academy Award. His “CODA” co-star Marlee Matlin was the first when she won best actress for “Children of a Lesser God” in 1987.

Kotsur was barely known as an actor before “CODA,” but he was considered a heavy favorite for the Oscar after the acclaimed performance and wins earlier in awards season.

He beat out fellow nominees Ciarán Hinds, Jesse Plemons, J.K. Simmons and Kodi Smit-McPhee.

For more of AP’s Oscar coverage visit: https://apnews.com/hub/academy-awards

For more on this year’s Oscars, visit: https://apnews.com/hub/academy-awards

Eugenio Derbez, from left, Troy Kotsur, Marlee Matlin, Sian Heder, Emilia Jones, and Daniel Durant arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Eugenio Derbez, from left, Troy Kotsur, Marlee Matlin, Sian Heder, Emilia Jones, and Daniel Durant arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Eugenio Derbez, from left, Troy Kotsur, Marlee Matlin, Sian Heder, Emilia Jones, and Daniel Durant arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

FILE - Troy Kotsur, nominated for an Oscar for best supporting actor for his role in the film "CODA," poses for a photo at Red Rock Park in Mesa, Ariz., on Jan. 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt York, File)

FILE - Troy Kotsur, nominated for an Oscar for best supporting actor for his role in the film "CODA," poses for a photo at Red Rock Park in Mesa, Ariz., on Jan. 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt York, File)

FILE - Troy Kotsur, nominated for an Oscar for best supporting actor for his role in the film "CODA," poses for a photo at Red Rock Park in Mesa, Ariz., on Jan. 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt York, File)

