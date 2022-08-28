Trubisky makes case for QB job as Steelers top Lions 19-9

The Steelers played their starters on both sides of the ball in the first half, and it nearly cost them after All-Pro linebacker T.J. Watt and Pro Bowl wide receiver Diontae Johnson both left with injuries.

Watt, the reigning Defensive Player of the Year, injured his left knee after receiving a cut block from Detroit tight end T.J. Hockenson in the second quarter. Hockenson seemed to apologize to Watt immediately after the play, and Watt remained in the game briefly before being pulled.

Johnson, who signed a lucrative two-year extension earlier this month, also left in the first half with a shoulder injury after landing awkwardly following a nice 38-yard reception down the sideline.

Tomlin said at halftime the injuries to both players appeared to be minor and that they possibly could have returned if the game counted.

The Lions (1-2), who have spent the last month taking a rare turn in the spotlight as part of the “Hard Knocks” docuseries, have a slightly lower-profile quarterback competition going on than the Steelers. With starter Jared Goff taking the day off, Tim Boyle and David Blough tried to provide some clarity to the backup position.

Neither exactly distinguished himself. Boyle completed just 5 of 15 passes for 64 yards while working the first half. He also threw an interception directly to Pittsburgh cornerback Cam Sutton that set up one of Chris Boswell's four field goals.

Blough was a little more effective while working against players who are hoping they'll still have a job in the NFL after teams trim their rosters to 53 on Tuesday afternoon. Blough finished 17 of 32 for 160 yards, including a 5-yard touchdown flip to Quintez Cephus with 30 seconds to go.

The Lions could be in the market for a backup quarterback this week. There could be one available in Pittsburgh, where Mason Rudolph appears very much to be the third-man in the three-way race with Trubisky and Pickett.

UP NEXT

Lions: Welcome Phildelphia to Ford Field on Sept. 11.

Steelers: Begin the season on the road for the eighth straight year when they head to Cincinnati to face the Bengals on Sept. 11. Cincinnati swept the season series from Pittsburgh last fall on its way to an unlikely AFC North title.

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) runs the ball as Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (97) pursues him during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Don Wright)

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Mark Robinson (93) brings down Detroit Lions running back Justin Jackson (42) during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Fred Vuich)

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Delontae Scott (50) leaps as he sacks Detroit Lions quarterback David Blough (10) during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Don Wright)

Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39), left, tackles Detroit Lions quarterback Tim Boyle (12) during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Fred Vuich)

Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) tries to bring down Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth (88) after he made a catch during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Fred Vuich)

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Steven Sims (82) makes a touchdown catch as Detroit Lions cornerback Saivion Smith (19) defends during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Fred Vuich)

A pair of fans wear ketchup bottle costumes as they move through the stands at Acrisure Stadium during the first half of an NFL preseason football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Don Wright)