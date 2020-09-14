Trubisky throws 3 TDs in 4th to help Bears beat Lions 27-23

Adrian Peterson ran for 93 yards on 14 carries in his Detroit debut, just four days after signing with the team.

The Lions are not allowing fans to attend their first two home games due to state restrictions on the size of crowds during the pandemic. To fill some seats at fan-free Ford Field and raise money for charities, cutouts were sold for $150 and about 500 of them filled some seats beyond an end zone.

Sound was piped into the indoor stadium, but it was much more dull than a roar because t he NFL is limiting how loud decibels can be for games. And when a player was injured and evaluated on the field, the sounds were cut off; the only thing heard was the venue's air conditioning system.

If there were fans in the stands, they wouldn't have had much to cheer about early in the game. Both teams looked rusty without exhibition games to help them prepare for the season. Late in the game, Lions fans likely would've filled the facility with a chorus of boos.

SCORING

The teams took turns kicking field goals, with Matt Prater giving Detroit the lead twice before Swift scored on a 1-yard run to put the Lions ahead 13-6 late in the half.

Stafford was 4 of 4 for 49 yards with the 4-yard TD pass to Hockenson on the opening drive of the second half. He led a drive later in the third quarter that gave Detroit a 17-point cushion.

That wasn't enough of a lead.

Chicago cut into its deficit with Trubisky's 2-yard pass to Graham early in the fourth period and 1-yard throw to Wims to pull within three points with about three minutes left.

Stafford gave the Bears the ball back, trying to force a pass over the middle to Marvin Jones that was deflected to Kyle Fuller.

YOU’RE OUT OF HERE

Lions linebacker Jamie Collins was ejected in the first half when he made contact with an official, pressing his helmet against Alex Kemp's chest.

UP NEXT

Bears: host the New York Giants on Sunday.

Lions: play at Green Bay on Sunday.

Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky throws against the Detroit Lions in the first half of an NFL football game in Detroit, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson) Credit: Duane Burleson Credit: Duane Burleson

Detroit Lions running back Adrian Peterson (28) runs between Chicago Bears free safety Eddie Jackson (39) and cornerback Kyle Fuller (23) in the first half of an NFL football game in Detroit, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Jose Juarez) Credit: Jose Juarez Credit: Jose Juarez

Detroit Lions players stand arm in arm during a social justice video before an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears in Detroit, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) Credit: Paul Sancya Credit: Paul Sancya

Chicago Bears Roquan Smith (58), Josh Woods (55), Joel Iyiegbuniwe (45) and James Vaughters (93) listen during the national anthem before an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions in Detroit, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) Credit: Paul Sancya Credit: Paul Sancya

Chicago Bears' Akiem Hicks (96); Kyle Fuller (23); Roy Robertson-Harris (95), Brent Urban (92); Bilal Nichols (98); John Jenkins (90) and Cody Whitehair (65) listen during the national anthem before an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions in Detroit, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) Credit: Paul Sancya Credit: Paul Sancya

Chicago Bears' Bobby Massie (70) and Charles Leno Jr. (72) kneel during social justice video before an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions in Detroit, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) Credit: Paul Sancya Credit: Paul Sancya

Chicago Bears tight end Jimmy Graham (80) catches a two-yard touchdown pass as Detroit Lions defensive back Tracy Walker (21) defends in the second half of an NFL football game in Detroit, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) Credit: Paul Sancya Credit: Paul Sancya

Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (10) hands off to running back David Montgomery (32) in the second half of an NFL football game in Detroit, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson) Credit: Duane Burleson Credit: Duane Burleson

Detroit Lions running back Adrian Peterson (28) runs against the Chicago Bears in the second half of an NFL football game in Detroit, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson) Credit: Duane Burleson Credit: Duane Burleson

Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) scores on a one-yard touchdown run against the Chicago Bears in the first half of an NFL football game in Detroit, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) Credit: Paul Sancya Credit: Paul Sancya