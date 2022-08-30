dayton-daily-news logo
X

Truck collides with minibus in Iran, killing at least 16

Nation & World
56 minutes ago
Iranian state TV says an automobile crash in southwestern Iran has killed at least 16 people

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — A truck collided with a minibus packed with laborers on Tuesday in southwestern Iran, local media reported, killing at least 16 people.

The crash in the impoverished Khuzestan province also injured eight passengers, who were rushed to local hospitals. The truck was on the road linking the city of Shushtar with the city of Dezful when it crashed.

Public mourning was announced by Khuzestan’s officials in the city of Shushtar.

Iran has one of the world’s worst traffic safety records, with some 17,000 deaths annually. The grave toll is blamed on wide disregard for traffic laws, unsafe vehicles and inadequate emergency services.

In Other News
1
UN to seek $160 million in emergency aid for Pakistan floods
2
Eyes on Kherson as Ukraine claims bold move on Russians
3
Heavy gunfire rocks Iraq's Green Zone amid violent protests
4
Gaza aid worker sentenced to 12 years over 'terror' charges
5
EU to ramp up arms production, eyes Ukraine army training
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top