Hamburger icon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Truckers brace for a police crackdown in besieged Ottawa

A man dances to music at a protest encampment where demonstrators have gathered to decry the country's COVID-19 restrictions outside the Canadian parliament in Ottawa, Ontario, on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Robert Bumsted)

Credit: Robert Bumsted

caption arrowCaption
A man dances to music at a protest encampment where demonstrators have gathered to decry the country's COVID-19 restrictions outside the Canadian parliament in Ottawa, Ontario, on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Robert Bumsted)

Credit: Robert Bumsted

Credit: Robert Bumsted

Nation & World
By ROB GILLIES and WILSON RING, Associated Press
13 minutes ago
Hundreds of truckers clogging the streets of Canada's capital city in a protest against COVID-19 restrictions are bracing for a possible police crackdown

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Hundreds of truckers clogging the streets of Ottawa in a protest against the country's COVID-19 restrictions braced for a possible police crackdown Thursday, nearly three weeks into the siege that has shaken Canada’s reputation for civility and rule-following.

Work crews in the capital began erecting fences outside Parliament, and police appeared to be out on the streets in greater numbers than usual in the morning.

On Wednesday, Ottawa police handed out leaflets warning the truckers to leave immediately or face arrest and other sanctions.

Many protesters reacted to the warnings with scorn.

“We want the mandates over for the whole the country. End the mandates,” protest leader Pat King said outside the prime minister’s office Thursday morning. As for the rigs parked bumper-to-bumper, he said: “There’s no tow trucks in Canada that will touch them.”

The warnings from police came two days after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau invoked Canada's Emergencies Act, empowering law enforcement authorities to declare the blockades illegal, tow away trucks and punish the drivers by arresting them, freezing their bank accounts and suspending their licenses.

caption arrowCaption
A person hangs out the side of a truck, parked during a protest against COVID-19 measures that has grown into a broader anti-government protest, in Ottawa, Ontario, on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. (Cole Burston/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: Cole Burston

A person hangs out the side of a truck, parked during a protest against COVID-19 measures that has grown into a broader anti-government protest, in Ottawa, Ontario, on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. (Cole Burston/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: Cole Burston

caption arrowCaption
A person hangs out the side of a truck, parked during a protest against COVID-19 measures that has grown into a broader anti-government protest, in Ottawa, Ontario, on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. (Cole Burston/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: Cole Burston

Credit: Cole Burston

caption arrowCaption
People dance during a protest against COVID-19 measures that has grown into a broader anti-government protest, in Ottawa, Ontario, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. The big rigs parked outside Parliament represented the movement’s last stronghold after demonstrators abandoned their sole remaining truck blockade along the U.S. border. (Cole Burston/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: Cole Burston

People dance during a protest against COVID-19 measures that has grown into a broader anti-government protest, in Ottawa, Ontario, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. The big rigs parked outside Parliament represented the movement’s last stronghold after demonstrators abandoned their sole remaining truck blockade along the U.S. border. (Cole Burston/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: Cole Burston

caption arrowCaption
People dance during a protest against COVID-19 measures that has grown into a broader anti-government protest, in Ottawa, Ontario, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. The big rigs parked outside Parliament represented the movement’s last stronghold after demonstrators abandoned their sole remaining truck blockade along the U.S. border. (Cole Burston/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: Cole Burston

Credit: Cole Burston

caption arrowCaption
Ontario Provincial Police officers speak with a man in a transport truck during a protest against COVID-19 measures that has grown into a broader anti-government protest, in Ottawa, Ontario, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. The big rigs parked outside Parliament represent the movement’s last stronghold after demonstrators abandoned their sole remaining truck blockade along the U.S. border. (Cole Burston/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: Cole Burston

Ontario Provincial Police officers speak with a man in a transport truck during a protest against COVID-19 measures that has grown into a broader anti-government protest, in Ottawa, Ontario, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. The big rigs parked outside Parliament represent the movement’s last stronghold after demonstrators abandoned their sole remaining truck blockade along the U.S. border. (Cole Burston/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: Cole Burston

caption arrowCaption
Ontario Provincial Police officers speak with a man in a transport truck during a protest against COVID-19 measures that has grown into a broader anti-government protest, in Ottawa, Ontario, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. The big rigs parked outside Parliament represent the movement’s last stronghold after demonstrators abandoned their sole remaining truck blockade along the U.S. border. (Cole Burston/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: Cole Burston

Credit: Cole Burston

caption arrowCaption
From right to left, Danny Bulford, Vincent Gircys and Eddy Stewart Cornell, protesters representing a group responsible for blockading Canada's capital city with trucks hold a news conference in Ottawa on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. Tensions rose in Ottawa on Wednesday as police trying to break the nearly three-week siege of the capital by truckers protesting Canada’s COVID-19 restrictions began warning drivers to leave immediately or risk arrest. (AP Photo/Robert Bumsted)

Credit: Robert Bumsted

From right to left, Danny Bulford, Vincent Gircys and Eddy Stewart Cornell, protesters representing a group responsible for blockading Canada's capital city with trucks hold a news conference in Ottawa on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. Tensions rose in Ottawa on Wednesday as police trying to break the nearly three-week siege of the capital by truckers protesting Canada’s COVID-19 restrictions began warning drivers to leave immediately or risk arrest. (AP Photo/Robert Bumsted)

Credit: Robert Bumsted

caption arrowCaption
From right to left, Danny Bulford, Vincent Gircys and Eddy Stewart Cornell, protesters representing a group responsible for blockading Canada's capital city with trucks hold a news conference in Ottawa on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. Tensions rose in Ottawa on Wednesday as police trying to break the nearly three-week siege of the capital by truckers protesting Canada’s COVID-19 restrictions began warning drivers to leave immediately or risk arrest. (AP Photo/Robert Bumsted)

Credit: Robert Bumsted

Credit: Robert Bumsted

caption arrowCaption
A woman walks among trucks parked in front of the Canadian parliament in protest of COVID-19 restrictions in Ottawa, Ontario, on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Robert Bumsted)

Credit: Robert Bumsted

A woman walks among trucks parked in front of the Canadian parliament in protest of COVID-19 restrictions in Ottawa, Ontario, on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Robert Bumsted)

Credit: Robert Bumsted

caption arrowCaption
A woman walks among trucks parked in front of the Canadian parliament in protest of COVID-19 restrictions in Ottawa, Ontario, on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Robert Bumsted)

Credit: Robert Bumsted

Credit: Robert Bumsted

caption arrowCaption
Two people shake hands in front of a Canadian flag at a protest encampment where demonstrators have gathered to decry the country's COVID-19 restrictions outside the Canadian parliament in Ottawa, Ontario, on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Robert Bumsted)

Credit: Robert Bumsted

Two people shake hands in front of a Canadian flag at a protest encampment where demonstrators have gathered to decry the country's COVID-19 restrictions outside the Canadian parliament in Ottawa, Ontario, on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Robert Bumsted)

Credit: Robert Bumsted

caption arrowCaption
Two people shake hands in front of a Canadian flag at a protest encampment where demonstrators have gathered to decry the country's COVID-19 restrictions outside the Canadian parliament in Ottawa, Ontario, on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Robert Bumsted)

Credit: Robert Bumsted

Credit: Robert Bumsted

In Other News
1
Strip-search optional: Volunteers to test new Swiss jail
2
Olympics Live: US committee head says withheld medals unfair
3
NATO: Russia misleads world on troop movements near Ukraine
4
Walmart steers through inflation, boosting profit and sales
5
French shipping company wins Beirut port containers contract
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top