Truex routs Bristol field on dirt to win his 1st Truck race

Chase Briscoe, a Cup Series rookie with a dirt racing background, finished fourth.

Truex won in a Toyota for Kyle Busch Motorsports and gave the organization its third consecutive win this season.

The converted surface had been a challenge since Friday when a thick dust began to swirl through Bristol's stadium during roughly four hours of practice. Drivers said it clouded their visibility but the bigger problem was the Goodyear tires on the Cup cars.

The tires were fading down to the cords while the weight of the cars seemed to carve deep divots into the dirt track. Rain on Saturday complicated preparations.

The trucks were sent out to start heat races in the slop. Chunks of mud completely covered the windshields and caked the front grilles on the trucks after just one lap and the session was halted. It began to rain again and didn't stop for nearly 24 hours.

All that water soaked into the dirt surface and actually made for better racing conditions. Although the trucks race was slowed by 14 cautions, some of that could be attributed to lack of driver experience on dirt instead of problems with the surface.

As soon as Truex took the checkered flag, the Bristol crew went to work prepping the track for the Cup race.

A sweeper gathers dirt at the pit exit before a NASCAR Truck Series race on Monday, March 29, 2021, in Bristol, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)