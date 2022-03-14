Trump accused of breaking campaign laws by teasing 2024 run

Taylor Budowich, a Trump spokesperson, said the complaint by American Bridge was without merit and he accused Democrats of resorting to “cheap gimmicks.”

“Our country is spiraling into disaster because of the Democrats’ failures, and instead of reversing course to provide needed relief to American families, they are busy filing frivolous complaints that have zero merit," he said.

It’s unclear how the commission would proceed with the case, which joins a backlogged docket. In February, the FEC opted not to hold Trump accountable for “soft money” violations that his campaign had previously acknowledged.

Trump has been teasing the prospect of another run since before he left office. At a White House Christmas party in December 2020, Trump told guests that it had “been an amazing four years.”

“We are trying to do another four years. Otherwise, I’ll see you in four years,” he said.

Since then, he has alluded to his plans in nearly every appearance and interview, telling conservative hosts and Trump-friendly audiences that he is waiting to make an announcement until after the midterms because it would trigger campaign finance laws.

“I know what I’m going to do, but we’re not supposed to be talking about it yet from the standpoint of campaign finance laws, which frankly are ridiculous, OK?” Trump said during a September visit with first responders when asked if he would run again. “But we have to live with it. But I think you’re going to be happy.”

“We did it twice and we’ll do it again,” he told a gathering last month. “We’re going to be doing it again, a third time.”

"We may have to run again," Trump said in South Carolina on Saturday, as he campaigned for two Republican candidates mounting primary challenges to House members he said have been disloyal to him.

“In 2024, we are going to take back that beautiful, beautiful White House. I wonder who will do that. I wonder. I wonder.”

Associated Press writer Jill Colvin contributed to this report.