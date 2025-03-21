Trump acknowledges concerns over Musk's business interests and says he shouldn't get war plans

“Elon has businesses in China,” the Republican president said. “And he would be susceptible, perhaps, to that.”

Trump praised Musk as a patriot. However, the reference to his businesses — which include Tesla, an electric vehicle manufacturer trying to expand sales and production in China — is an unusual acknowledgement of concerns about Musk balancing his corporate and government responsibilities.

Trump had previously brushed off questions about Musk's potential conflicts of interest, simply saying that he would steer clear when necessary.

The president said that Musk visited the Pentagon on Friday morning to discuss reducing costs, which he's been working on through the Department of Government Efficiency.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said Musk was there "to talk about efficiencies, to talk about innovations.”

Musk said while leaving the Pentagon that he was ready to do “anything that could be helpful," according to a CNN video. He also refused to answer questions as to whether he received a classified briefing on China as part of the visit.

Musk has played an integral role in the Trump administration's push to dramatically reduce the size of the government. He's faced intense blowback from some lawmakers and voters for his chainsaw-wielding approach to laying off workers and slashing programs, although Trump's supporters have hailed it.

A senior defense official told reporters on Tuesday that roughly 50,000 to 60,000 civilian jobs will be cut in the Defense Department.