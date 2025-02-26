Trump administration cutting 90% of USAID foreign aid contracts, documents show

Breaking: Michelle Trachtenberg, 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' and 'Harriet the Spy' star, dies at 39

Demonstrators protest against cuts to American foreign aid spending, including USAID and the PEPFAR program to combat HIV/AIDS, at the Cannon House Office Building on Capitol Hill, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

By ELLEN KNICKMEYER and MATTHEW LEE – Associated Press
Updated 7 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration said Wednesday it is eliminating more than 90% of the U.S. Agency for International Development's foreign aid contracts and $60 billion in overall U.S. assistance around the world.

The documents detail the results of a program-by-program review ordered by President Donald Trump of all the USAID and the State Department for development and aid work overseas.

The cuts detailed by the administration leave few surviving USAID projects for advocates to try to save in what are ongoing court battles. The Trump administration outlined its plans in both an internal memo obtained by The Associated Press and court filings Wednesday.

The Washington Free Beacon was the first to report the cuts.

The memo described the administration as spurred by a court order that gave officials until the end of day Wednesday to lift the Trump administration’s monthlong block on foreign aid funding.

“In response, State and USAID moved rapidly,” targeting USAID and State Department foreign aid programs in vast numbers for contract terminations, the memo said.

Trump administration officials — after repeated warnings from the the federal judge in the case — also said Wednesday they had finally begun paying USAID bills again after the monthlong halt on payments, freeing for delivery a few million of billions of dollars owed.

