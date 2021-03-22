Trump ally to take on embattled Georgia secretary of state

The former president has made clear his intentions to target Raffensperger and Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, also a Republican, for their parts in ratifying Biden’s victory in November.

“I’ll be here in a year in a half campaigning against your governor and your crazy secretary of state,” Trump said at a Georgia rally on Jan. 4, the eve of two Senate runoffs that Democrats swept to win control of the chamber.

Both Kemp and Raffensperger have said they were simply following the state’s election law and fulfilling their required duties.

Endorsing Hice would mark Trump’s most overt commitment to retribution against those he blames for his loss and offer another confirmation of how influential the former president remains in the Republican Party.

“The establishment still doesn’t get how popular Trump is with the base, but they will,” said Debbie Dooley, an early tea party organizer and Trump ally who is close to Hice. “We’ve known Raffensperger was dead, and Jody can excite the base and raise money. This is a serious challenge.”