Trump and Pence back in Washington for rival speeches

Short was at the Capitol that day as Pence fled an angry mob of rioters who called for his hanging after Trump wrongly insisted Pence had the power to overturn to the election results.

Asked about the growing divide between Trump and himself, a man who was once the former president's most loyal sidekick, Pence said the two don't differ on issues.

"But we may differ on focus. I truly do believe that elections are about the future and that it’s absolutely essential, at a time when so many Americans are hurting and so many families are struggling, that we don’t give way to the temptation to look back,” he said.

On Tuesday, Simon & Schuster announced the title of Pence’s upcoming book, “So Help Me God,” which will be published in November. The publisher said the book is the “most robust defense of the Trump record of anyone who served in the administration,” but also “chronicles President Trump’s severing of their relationship on January 6, 2021,when Pence kept his oath to the Constitution.”

Allies have urged Trump to spend more time talking about his vision for the future and less time relitigating the 2020 election as he prepares to announce an expected 2024 White House campaign.

He has spent much of his time since leaving office spreading lies about his loss to sow doubt about Biden's victory. Indeed, even as the House Jan. 6 committee was laying bare his desperate attempts to remain in power and his refusal to call off a violent mob of his supporters as they tried to halt the peaceful transition of power, Trump has continued to try to pressure officials to overturn Biden's win, despite there being no legal means to decertify it.

In his speech Tuesday, Trump planned to focus on public safety, said his spokesperson, Taylor Budowich.

Republican Tommy Tuberville of Alabama said he'd be among several GOP senators planning to attend Trump's speech.

“You’re going to hear the same thing that you hear at all the other speeches,” Tuberville told reporters at the Capitol. “But, you know, go down there and listen, as a lot of us will.”

The nonprofit America First Policy Institute, which is holding the two-day America First Agenda Summit, is composed of former Trump administration officials and allies and is widely seen as an “administration in waiting” that could quickly move to the West Wing if Trump should run again and win.

Beyond the summit, staff at the America First Policy Institute have been laying their own groundwork for the future, “making sure we do have the policies, personnel and process nailed down for every key agency when we do take the White House back,” said Brooke Rollins, president of the America First Policy Institute.

The group is one of several Trump-allied organizations that have continued to push his polices in his absence, including America First Legal, dedicated to fighting Biden's agenda through the court system, the Center for Renewing America and the Conservative Partnership Institute.

___

AP writer Lisa Mascaro contributed to this report.

Combined Shape Caption Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the Young America's Foundation's National Conservative Student Conference, Tuesday, July 26, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) Credit: Patrick Semansky Credit: Patrick Semansky Combined Shape Caption Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the Young America's Foundation's National Conservative Student Conference, Tuesday, July 26, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) Credit: Patrick Semansky Credit: Patrick Semansky

Combined Shape Caption FILE - Former President Donald Trump points to the crowd as he arrives to speak at a rally July 22, 2022, in Prescott, Ariz. Trump is returning to Washington for the first time since leaving office to deliver a policy speech Tuesday night, July 26 before allies who have been crafting an agenda for a possible second term. Trump will address the America First Policy Institute's two-day America First Agenda Summit. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File) Credit: Ross D. Franklin Credit: Ross D. Franklin Combined Shape Caption FILE - Former President Donald Trump points to the crowd as he arrives to speak at a rally July 22, 2022, in Prescott, Ariz. Trump is returning to Washington for the first time since leaving office to deliver a policy speech Tuesday night, July 26 before allies who have been crafting an agenda for a possible second term. Trump will address the America First Policy Institute's two-day America First Agenda Summit. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File) Credit: Ross D. Franklin Credit: Ross D. Franklin

Combined Shape Caption Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the Young America's Foundation's National Conservative Student Conference, Tuesday, July 26, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) Credit: Patrick Semansky Credit: Patrick Semansky Combined Shape Caption Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the Young America's Foundation's National Conservative Student Conference, Tuesday, July 26, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) Credit: Patrick Semansky Credit: Patrick Semansky

Combined Shape Caption Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the Young America's Foundation's National Conservative Student Conference, Tuesday, July 26, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) Credit: Patrick Semansky Credit: Patrick Semansky Combined Shape Caption Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the Young America's Foundation's National Conservative Student Conference, Tuesday, July 26, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) Credit: Patrick Semansky Credit: Patrick Semansky