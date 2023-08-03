Trump arrives at federal courthouse in Washington. Follow live updates

Follow along for live updates as Donald Trump is due to appear in federal court Thursday after being indicted by the Justice Department for his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. It's the third criminal case brought against the former president as he seeks to reclaim the White House.

ARRIVAL AT FEDERAL COURTHOUSE

Trump has arrived at the federal courthouse in Washington to surrender to authorities on charges that he plotted to overturn his 2020 defeat in the presidential election.

Trump’s motorcade made its way through D.C.’s crowded streets, using lights and sirens — a journey documented in wall-to-wall cable coverage once again — and onlookers flanked the streets as the former president arrived at the courthouse.

The early front-runner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination will appear before a magistrate judge on charges including conspiracy to defraud the United States. The courthouse sits within sight of the U.S. Capitol that his supporters attacked on Jan. 6, 2021, to stop Congress from certifying Democrat Joe Biden’s election victory.

It’s the third criminal case filed against Trump this year, but the first to try to hold him criminally responsible for his efforts to cling to power in the weeks between his election loss and the Capitol attack that stunned the world as it unfolded live on TV.

Trump has said he did nothing wrong and has accused special counsel Jack Smith of trying to thwart his chances of returning to the White House in 2024.

TOUCHED DOWN IN WASHINGTON AREA

Trump is expected to make his initial appearance before a magistrate judge Thursday two days after being charged in the case brought by special counsel Jack Smith.

Trump has denied all charges. Before taking off, Trump took to social media to again criticize the case as politically motivated and repeat his baseless claim that the 2020 election was “crooked.”

EN ROUTE TO WASHINGTON

Trump's plane has departed for Washington ahead of the former president's court appearance on charges stemming from special counsel Jack Smith's investigation into efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

Trump, wearing a suit and red tie, left his club in Bedminster, New Jersey, Thursday afternoon and boarded a private plane before taking off for the nation's capital.

Trump is expected to appear before a federal magistrate judge on charges including conspiracy to defraud the United States.

The indictment unsealed Tuesday accuses Trump of brazenly conspiring with allies to spread falsehoods and concoct schemes intended to overturn his election loss to President Joe Biden.

Law enforcement have been increasing security at Washington's federal courthouse ahead of Trump's appearance, patrolling the area by foot, bike and car.

The courthouse sits less than a mile from the U.S. Capitol, where Trump's supporters smashed windows, attacked law enforcement and poured into the House and Senate chambers to halt Congress' certification of Biden's victory on Jan. 6, 2021.

DEPARTS BEDMINSTER

Trump has left his club in Bedminster, New Jersey, to head to Washington, where he will face a judge on federal conspiracy charges alleging the former president conspired to subvert the 2020 election.

Trump will fly by private plane to Washington, where he is expected to surrender to authorities and make his first appearance in federal court later Thursday in the case stemming from special counsel Jack Smith’s investigation into Trump’s efforts to cling to power after he lost to President Joe Biden.

Trump has denied any wrongdoing and criticized the case — and two others he faces — as an effort to hurt his 2024 presidential campaign.

Trump will appear at the same courthouse where more than 1,000 of his supporters fueled by his false claims of election fraud have been charged with federal crimes related to the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Trump is charged with conspiring to defraud the United States, conspiring to obstruct an official proceeding and obstructing an official proceeding. He’s also accused of violating a post-Civil War era civil rights statute that prohibits conspiring to interfere with rights that are guaranteed by the Constitution — in this case, the right to vote and have one’s vote counted.

INCREASED COURTHOUSE SECURITY

Authorities are stepping up security at the federal courthouse in Washington hours before Trump is set to surrender and face a judge on felony charges accusing him of trying to overturn his 2020 presidential election loss.

Dozens of police officers and vehicles were stationed Thursday morning near the courthouse, where Trump is expected to be processed and appear in court on charges including conspiracy to defraud the United States and obstruction of Congress.

Law enforcement has set up metal barricades near the courthouse to limit movement and police were patrolling the area by car, bike and foot.

It’s the third time this year the early 2024 Republican presidential primary front-runner will have to answer to criminal charges in court.

It comes nearly two months after Trump pleaded not guilty to dozens of federal felony counts accusing him of hoarding classified documents and thwarting government efforts to retrieve them.

