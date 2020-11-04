X

Trump backers demand Michigan vote center 'Stop the count!'

Demonstrator Karen Louise Gonsalves, of Boston, center, displays a placard, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, during a protest on the Boston Common, in Boston, as ballots continue to be counted in some battleground states for the general election. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Credit: Steven Senne

By MIKE HOUSEHOLDER and TIM SULLIVAN, Associated Press
Dozens of supporters of President Donald Trump chanting “Stop the count!” descended on a vote-tallying center in Detroit on Wednesday, as Americans on both sides of the political divide vented their anger and frustration over the undecided presidential contest at scattered protests around the country.

The Detroit protests started shortly before The Associated Press declared that former Vice President Joe Biden had won Michigan.

Video shot by local media showed angry people gathered outside the TCF Center and inside the lobby, with police officers lined up to keep them from entering the counting area. They chanted "Stop the count!” and “Stop the vote!”

Earlier, the Republican campaign filed suit in a bid to stop the count, demanding Michigan's Democratic secretary of state allow in more inspectors. Trump has repeatedly insisted without evidence that there are major problems with the voting and the counting.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, a Democrat, insisted both parties and the public had been given access to the tallying “using a robust system of checks and balances to ensure that all ballots are counted fairly and accurately.”

On Tuesday night, scattered protests broke after voting ended, stretching from Washington, D.C., to Seattle, but there was no widespread unrest or significant violence.

In Portland, Oregon, Richard March came to an anti-Trump protest despite a heart condition that makes him vulnerable to COVID-19.

“To cast doubt on this election has terrible consequences for our democracy," he said. "I think we are a very polarized society now — and I’m worried about what’s going to come in the next days and weeks and months.”

The prolonged task of counting this year's deluge of mail-in votes raised fears that the lack of clarity in the presidential race could spark conflict.

Other anti-Trump demonstration were set for Wednesday evening, with protesters gathering in Houston, Minneapolis and other cities.

A speaker walks off the stage at during a rally at Black Lives Matter Plaza, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Credit: John Minchillo

Keith Bentz joins others demonstrating outside the Pennsylvania State Capitol to urge that all votes be counted, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in Harrisburg, Pa., following Tuesday's election. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Credit: Julio Cortez

Demonstrators attend a rally to support all votes being counted one day after Election Day, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Credit: John Minchillo

Demonstrators urge that all votes be counted outside the Pennsylvania Convention Center, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Credit: Matt Slocum

Demonstrators march down Fifth Avenue to advocate for the counting of all votes, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Credit: Frank Franklin II

Demonstrators urge that all votes be counted outside the Pennsylvania Convention Center, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Credit: Matt Slocum

Demonstrators attend a rally to support all votes being counted one day after Election Day, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Credit: John Minchillo

Demonstrators attend a rally outside the New York Public Library advocating for the counting of all votes, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Credit: Frank Franklin II

Demonstrators attend a rally in McPherson Square to support the counting of all votes the day after Election Day, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Credit: Jacquelyn Martin

Demonstrators gather outside of the Republican National Committee Headquarters, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Credit: Alex Brandon

A protester yells after a march to the Mark O. Hatfield United States Courthouse on the night of the election, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez

Police officials looks on during a protest on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

Credit: Ringo H.W. Chiu

People take part in a march supporting Black Lives Matter and against police brutality Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Credit: Ted S. Warren

People watch as a flag burns outside of the Mark O. Hatfield United States Courthouse after a march on the night of the election, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez

