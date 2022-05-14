Trump backs Mastriano in Pennsylvania GOP governor primary

Trump called Mastriano “a fighter like few others, and has been with me right from the beginning, and now I have an obligation to be with him.”

Mastriano is a prominent peddler of conspiracy theories, including Trump’s lies that widespread fraud marred the last White House race and resulted in his loss in Pennsylvania.

Mastriano also has and said he would take the extraordinary step of requiring voters to “re-register” to vote. Such a move is barred by the National Voter Registration Act and likely runs into significant protections under the federal — and possibly state — constitution and laws, constitutional law scholars say. But his embrace of such a concept is a significant breach of democratic norms respecting the results of a free and fair election.

“We’re going to start all over again,” he said during a debate last month, referring to registration.

State Sen. Doug Mastriano, R-District 33, a Republican gubernatorial candidate, addresses supporters during a campaign stop at Alfredo's Brick Oven Pizza in Hazleton Pa., on Friday, May 13, 2022.(John Haeger/Standard-Speaker via AP)